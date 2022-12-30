Arianna Elizabeth’s Yoga Videos Are A Goldmine Of Bite-Sized Workouts

While longer yoga routines have a time and a place, short yoga videos feel a lot more doable. That’s why Elizabeth, a certified yoga sculpt instructor with over 182,000 subscribers on YouTube, put together an entire playlist dedicated to the quickest routines you’ve ever seen. She offers five-minute morning vinyasas, 10-minute mid-afternoon stretches, and even speedy power yoga videos that are over in a blink.
Sure, 10 minutes may be quick, but it’s still good for both your body and your mind. A 2021 study found that doing just 10 minutes of yoga a day helped reduce muscle discomfort for at-home office workers. Think back pain, neck pain, and even eye strain. Regularly hitting the mat also significantly improved their mood, which is great if you want all the benefits of yoga but can’t commit to an hour-long session.
Elizabeth’s quick routines still get the yoga vibes going in bite-sized mini-sessions. They feature chill music, good vibes, and lots of deep breathing, so you’ll still feel like you get the full experience of a lengthier class. Also a plus? Her videos are good for all fitness levels. Scroll below for 10 short but effective yoga sessions to stream the next time you unroll your mat.
Studies referenced:
Garcia, MG. (2021). Impact of 10-Min Daily Yoga Exercises on Physical and Mental Discomfort of Home-Office Workers. Hum Factors. doi: 10.1177/00187208211045766.