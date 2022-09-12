A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How Quinta Brunson Is Getting Into “Go Mode” For The Emmys

Tonight’s Emmy Awards are the next stop during the red carpet bonanza that is the month of September (here’s hoping they bring a little more heat than the VMAs did.) And Abbott Elementary, the show Brunson created, writes, and stars in, is up for a whopping seven awards. Not only that, but Brunson is the first Black woman to earn nominations across the three major comedy categories: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. How does one prepare for such a momentous career moment? By doing two things — not worrying about it and taking care of her skin, which TBH should probably our collective approach to literally every day. Read More

The Latest

4 Zodiac Signs In For An Extra Chaotic Mercury Retrograde

The planet’s dreaded backspin kicked off Friday, so if you had logistical brunch issues over the weekend, there’s your culprit. The next three-ish weeks will be hazy for everyone, thanks to Mercury’s movement through Libra and Virgo, but these four signs will feel especially uncertain while Taurus and the rest of this usually-broody bunch will be working *with* the retrograde, not against it. Read More

Your 10 Most Burning Questions About Botox, Answered By Derms

Like, how soon is too soon to start getting preventative Botox? Is that even a real thing or just really good marketing? (Yes, both.) How often do you have to get it once you start? Is it possible to get Botox without *appearing* like someone who very obviously gets Botox? We’ve got your answers. Read More

Must Reads

15 Queen Elizabeth Looks That Show How Her Style Evolved

Though the queen sometimes wore prints, it’s the solid bold colors for which she was best known (well, that and her penchant for brooches). She always stuck to the royal dress code to a T — which usually meant a pair of tights, low-heeled pumps, a mid-length dress, and a matching hat — but boring, they were not. Read More

The 6 Biggest Beauty Trends Spotted At NYFW So Far

If you haven’t yet dabbled in the blue eyeshadow movement, you have plenty of time, because candy-colored lids are here to stay, as are structural updos, which I’m sure will be welcome news to Miss Flo, the style’s patron saint. Read More

This New Book Asks: What Would Your High School Self Think Of You Now?

10/10, no notes. Just kidding, imagine having that level of self-acceptance. Anyway, as millennials hit their “milestone” 30th and 40th birthdays, opportunities to look backward start popping up left and right like nostalgia Whack-A-Mole — anniversaries, job changes, kids starting school, and ya know, *whispers* wrinkles. In Elyssa Friedland’s new novel, as four friends brace themselves for their high school reunion, they deal with questions of regret, unfulfilled potential, and beating back the same insecurities that plagued their teenage years. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Welcome back that motivation, just in time for Monday. Read More

More Good Stuff