Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 12, 2022.

The week starts off with a bang since the moon is in Aries. Whenever the moon’s in this enthusiastic sign, it’s common to feel more ambitious and driven. If you’ve been hoping for some upbeat energy or a dash of motivation, today’s cosmic weather will deliver.

However, as Mercury is currently retrograde, there could be a few speed bumps or delays ahead. Luckily, the Aries moon will team up with Saturn in friendly Aquarius this afternoon. With their help, you should be able to overcome any obstacles with patience and teamwork. This cosmic combo could also be helpful for innovative problem-solving.

Supporting a worthwhile cause can be a fulfilling way to make a positive impact on your community. Consider getting involved in a way that feels comfortable to you.

Trust your intuition when making career-related decisions today. You’ll be pleased with the results.

Look to your friends for the encouragement you need today. They’ve got your back.

If you’re dealing with a money matter today, expect a positive turn of events. The odds are in your favor.

Someone has good advice for you. Listen up!

Your wellbeing should always be a top priority, but especially today. Take care of yourself.

You’re turning heads with your talent, which could beget an exciting new opportunity.

What can you do to spruce up your space for fall? Maybe you need some extra storage space or want to make your bathroom feel more like a spa.

If you haven’t felt hopeful about your love life recently, that could change today. Separately, you could be encouraged by a heartfelt talk with someone you care about.

Looking for a new home? Expect to make some progress today. And if you’re making any big decisions, stay true to your values.

Your confidence and charisma will be unbeatable today. Be proud of how far you’ve come.

When it comes to receiving help, some serious synchronicity is as work today.

