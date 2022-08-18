Retrogrades in astrology are known for slowing things down and mixing things up, but there’s no planet with a bigger reputation in this arena than Mercury. As the ruler of everything from logistics and communication to tech and transportation, this mental planet governs a lot of important aspects of our daily lives — so when it backspins three to four times per year, it can really throw a wrench in our usual groove. The next Mercury retrograde kicks off on Sept. 9 and rages on through Oct. 2, and it’s asking us to review our trajectory and clarify our decisions. While everyone is likely to feel the effects in some way, the zodiac signs most affected by September 2022’s Mercury retrograde are in for some more intense obstacles.

This retrograde begins in the social and partnerships-oriented sign of Libra, then backspins into practical and routine-oriented Virgo two weeks in — so we can expect interpersonal issues that could put a strain on relationships as well as timing mishaps that mess with our daily schedules. As always, Mercury retrograde periods can cloud our thinking and up the chances of a misunderstanding, so it’s helpful to be extra cautious about clear communication and to double-check the details of any logistical matters.

It’s important to take our time and think through any decisions before finalizing them right now — especially given that Mercury retrograde will be facing off with Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion. Jupiter has the power to magnify everything it touches, so while this connection can bring loads of exciting ideas, it can also make us overzealous about starting new things at a time when the cosmic energy wants us to slow our roll. Take a deep breath before reacting to anything and use this influx of mental energy to review where you’re at instead of charging ahead.

If you happen to be of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2022 Mercury retrograde, not to fear — just take some extra retrograde precautious as you navigate your day-to-day and read on so that you know what to expect.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde spends the majority of its time in your house of partnerships, Aries — meaning that you’ll probably hit some relationship roadblocks or run into confusing communication issues with your closest comrades. Old disagreements with a partner could suddenly resurface and require further discussion, or past lovers could pop back onto your radar, bringing an opportunity for reconnection or closure.

Be extra cautious about making impulsive decisions or overreacting to retrograde mishaps around Sept. 18, as that’s the peak of Mercury’s opposition to the expansive planet Jupiter in your sign. While Jupiter often brings optimism and luck, this tense aspect could amplify the retrograde’s effects and make misunderstandings seem like a bigger deal than they really are.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

We’ll be in the middle of Virgo season when this retrograde kicks off, so as someone born under the sign of the cosmic maiden, you’re guaranteed to feel the astrological intensity. But this is especially true once your ruling planet Mercury backspins into your sign on Sept. 23. The first half of Mercury’s moonwalk will hit your chart’s financial sector, which could cause money mix-ups or draw you to deals that are too good to be true. Be discerning about how you spend your cash, as you may find that the investments you’re eyeing now have some undesirable hidden strings attached.

Additionally, relationship dynamics and matters of self-worth may come up for review around Sept. 26, when Mercury meets with the love planet Venus in your sign. Give yourself some space to explore your thoughts about romance, identity, and your values and ensure that your heart is aligning with your head.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Most of Mercury’s upcoming backspin will be happening in your sign, Libra, so prepare for these retrograde mix-ups to feel extra personal. You’re dealing with matters of self-expression and identity, so it’s a good time to review how you’ve been presenting yourself and interacting with the world.

While things may be confusing, look forward to a potential moment of clarity when Mercury meets with the sun in Libra on Sept. 23 — the day Libra season officially begins. This is a bright spot in the retrograde cycle, and it also marks a turning point in this cosmic journey that could shift your focus deeper inward. From this point forward, you can use the retrograde to connect with your intuition. Your subconscious has lots to share with you right now, even if the messages seem jumbled, so prioritize some alone time where you can sit with your thoughts. Once the retrograde clears, you’ll have a better idea of what your soul is trying to say.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Professional endeavors are a big deal to most people, but this is especially true for a driven and hardworking earth sign like yourself, Capricorn. This retrograde could be challenging because it spends most of its journey in your powerful house of career and public image. Be on high alert when it comes to potential communication errors at work, and re-read emails and meeting invites before hitting send.

This retrograde also offers you a chance to dig into your belief system and reconnect with your higher aspirations. On Sept. 27, both Mercury and value-oriented Venus will form a harmonious trine aspect with transformational planet Pluto in your sign, activating an intense sense of focus and lots of deep thoughts. This is a great time to dig beneath the surface of previously-overlooked issues or plot some power moves that’ll help you get ahead on your goals.