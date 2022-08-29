A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Cut-Outs, Boob Dresses, & More Jaw-Dropping Looks From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The VMAs are, in my opinion, the Goldilocks of red carpet events: significant enough that attendees bring it, and not quite stuffy enough that they have room to get a little weird. Like, there’s no way even 2010-era Lady Gaga would wear the meat dress to the Academy Awards! So, in that context, last night’s looks were a little underwhelming, largely consisting of standard red carpet fare and makeup to match with a few exceptions in fun gowns from Lizzo, Chloe Fineman, and Anitta. (The nail art was more exciting than the clothes, IMO!) But the world (aka me) got to learn who Yung Gravy is, see the soft launch of Taylor’s new aesthetic era, and witness a bangin’ performance from Nicki Minaj, so all was not lost. Read More

The Latest

The Fine Hair Hack TikTokers Swear By

A lot of BeautyTok’s hair hacks are things that I simply will never find time to do. DIY-ing a rice water rinse? Literally never going to happen. But “reverse washing” is extremely simple, doesn’t require buying anything new, and if your hair, like mine, is in a bit of a summer rut, it’s worth a shot. Read More

OK, So… WTF Is Going On With Olivia Wilde And Don’t Worry Darling?

I’m almost annoyed at the sheer amount of information I’ve learned against my will about the behind-the-scenes situation(s) of this movie, although I’m still very excited to see it. Every week there is some new scandal swirling around it, to the point where my conspiracy brain is almost like… is this just a particularly unhinged PR rollout? There was the “feud” between Wilde and Florence Pugh, the pay disparity rumor, the custody papers (not directly related but adjacent!), the oft-documented relationship between Wilde and Harry Styles, and now the situation with Shia LaBeouf’s “firing,” which TBH explains some of the chaos here. Read More

Must Reads

12 Unforgettable US Open Tennis Outfits, From Naomi To Serena

The first round of the US Open, which Serena Williams previously said she would retire after, kicks off today. If you opened this newsletter right away (gold star for you), her first match might even be happening right now. So in honor of the legend’s last appearance on the pro tour and to give you some tenniscore inspo, here’s a look back at some of her best on-court ’fits. Read More

September’s Bringing Big Retrograde Energy

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are already back-spinning, and hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Mercury will join the party next week. (Very “wake me up when September ends” vibes, right?) On the bright side, though, there’s also a harvest moon, which is a perfect opp to practice your manifestation magic. Read More

Get Drunk On Love With This Sneak Peek Of Jasmine Guillory’s Latest Romance Novel

In this exclusive excerpt from Guillory’s new book, Margot Noble — a woman who helps run her family’s winery — finds a welcome distraction in the handsome Luke. IDK about you, but to me, sounds like an ideal end-of-summer long weekend read, but there’s a lot of good stuff hitting shelves this week, including a new book from the author behind Daisy Jones & The Six. Read More

Astrology

