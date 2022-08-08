Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 8, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 8, 2022.

The moon is stationed in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius for the first half of the day, giving us respite from the recent astrological turbulence. Whenever the moon’s in this optimistic and fun-loving sign, the day’s energy is usually upbeat and positive. Plus, with the sun in warmhearted Leo — and teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries later today — we’re encouraged to partake in activities that feel joyful and affirming.

With that being said, the morning does start off with a snag: The Sagittarius moon hosts an uncomfortable meeting with foggy Neptune in Pisces, a planetary pairing that can translate into anxious or melancholic feelings, as well as decreased motivation. The best way to navigate this Moon-Neptune aspect is to get extra sleep or take time to regroup. Creative outlets like music or film could help boost your mood, too.

Toward mid-afternoon, the moon leaves Sagittarius and enters down-to-earth Capricorn. This will be a good time for tending to work and responsibilities, and also for engaging in stress-relieving activities or practices that promote a calm, grounded energy.

Tap into your playful or creative side today. It will help beat the blues and could increase your confidence, too.

Feeling the urge to book a flight or hit the road? Start planning a trip. If traveling is not an option, consider a staycation.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to declutter or organize your space, today’s your day. Remember to clean out your inbox and cloud storage accounts, too.

Your to-do list might feel overwhelming today. Ask for help. Getting another person involved will lend you the motivation you need.

Do you have unfinished business to wrap up? No need to overwhelm yourself; just take care of the basics.

Romance is calling you. Put yourself out there or schedule alone time with your partner.

Do you need to reach out to a loved one today? You could use a hug.

Silence your social media and New York Times alerts today. Instead, focus on things that make you feel good.

A shopping trip might be calling today. Stick to the essentials to avoid buyer’s remorse.

Adorn yourself or wear something that makes you feel badass today.

If you can afford to sleep in or take time off, give yourself the option to rest. Your batteries need recharging.

Connect with your friends or community today. They will lift you up.

