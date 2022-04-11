Here's Your Horoscope For April 11, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 11, 2022.

The moon is camped out in cheery Leo today. However, there could be a bit of a damper on the vibe come later this evening as the moon in Leo gets some tension from cold Saturn in Aquarius. This means that we may have to make a sizeable effort to seek out joy and keep the good vibes going. Luckily as the sun in enthusiastic Aries joins the party later today, we’ll find that playtime or some blood-pumping exercise could lift our spirits.

Still, as both Aries and Leo are signs that largely focus on the self, Aquarius pushes us to think about the needs of the group. As a result, this Moon-Saturn aspect for today inspires us to find a balance. We’re called to express and look after our own needs while also holding space to support and show up for others. All the being said, it may be necessary to exercise our boundaries in dealing with others too.

On the bright side, today’s planetary weather can lend us the push we need to handle our responsibilities and get past any challenge that’s in our way. Working within a group or alongside others can also help us with getting things done.

Could there be new love coming in? Possibly. Expect to be looking more for quality over quantity though. Overall, with any decision, you’ll be focusing on the long-term benefits now.

Be mindful of trying to push through the pain today. You’ll do much better by giving yourself the break you need instead of trying to be a hero. Call in your family for support.

If you’re on the fence about a decision or feeling some level of discouragement today, now’s a good time to talk to a friend that you know has your back. They’ll have you feeling inspired.

There could be something promising in the works around your career or your professional life. As you’re awaiting results or an offer, try not to assume or expect the worst.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Try to keep the Debbie Downers at an arm’s length today. You don’t need anyone bringing down your good vibes or leaving you doubting yourself. Be protective of your joy.

Don’t worry if you’re not entirely motivated to work today. You’re in need of some rest. Your emotional well-being needs some tending to as well. You’re due for a little tune-up.

You might be hard at work on developing a creative project or idea. If you’re feeling wobbly about its success, look to someone knowledgeable for feedback or assistance in making it top-notch.

Don’t let self-doubt rob you of your moment in the sun or a shot at a new opportunity. Even if there’s something you don’t know, you can always take time out to learn.

Your love life could ramp up a bit today. Try not to assume or expect the worst as it’s all about your attitude now. On another note, if you start a new project, make sure you can stick with it.

If people want to help you today, let them. Don’t let self-sufficiency become a form of self-sabotage. In terms of your finances, it may be time to negotiate for higher pay.

If there’s something weighing on you, it’s a good time to talk about it or have a heart-to-heart conversation. Aside from that, expect an opportunity to arrive by way of an acquaintance.

You can expect some good things to come your way when it comes to a work or money situation. Some level of patience or faith might be needed but you’ll get what you need.

