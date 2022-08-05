We’re in the thick of Leo season and the height of summertime, meaning the sun has taken center stage lately. Leo is the singular sign ruled by the sun, after all, so this is its time to shine. But on August 11, the August 2022 full moon will make its scene-stealing debut and step into the cosmic spotlight with a spirited sense of independence. In dramatic Leo season fashion, this lunation is also going to be the final supermoon of the year, so it’ll appear even larger than an average full moon due to its closer-than-usual proximity to the earth. Big changes are brewing under this ultra-illuminated lunar moment, so you’ll want to know how the August 2022 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

The upcoming full moon — also known traditionally as the Sturgeon Moon — will rise in the free-thinking and fiercely nonconformist sign of Aquarius, directly across the zodiac from the sun in fiery Leo. This innovative and individualistic lunar energy inspires us to break out of our usual boxes and liberate our souls from the emotional shackles that hold us back from being the most authentic versions of ourselves. August’s full moon encourages us to ditch our rulebooks and figure out how to pave a new path in our lives, even if that means doing something unexpected or going against the grain. Get your rebel heart ready to rock n’ roll, baby, because this lunation is shaking things up in a big way.

Aquarius zodiac energy almost always invites us to expect the unexpected, but this vibe is amplified even more so under this month’s supermoon. That’s due to a powerful square aspect between the full moon and unpredictable planet Uranus, which could bring about some emotional surprises or a crisis that calls for sudden shifts in the way you approach things. Under these change-making moonbeams, you’re basically allergic to anything that feels limiting or restrictive. Now’s a time to let your freak flag fly and free yourself from the burden of other people’s expectations.

Read on for your August 2022 full moon horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Few can rival your fearless leadership abilities, Aries — and this full moon is asking you to step up and use that power for the good of the people. While the fiery passion of Leo season has had you focusing on personal goals, now’s a good time to open your heart to the needs of your community or social groups. How can you find common ground with those around you and work together to make a difference? Challenge yourself to apply your creativity to a greater cause.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Career matters may come to a climax under this lunar moment, Taurus, as the full moon in your public-facing 10th house is shaking up your work life in an unexpected way and demanding all of your attention. If things don’t go according to previous plans, try to go with the flow and roll with the changes. Staying open to these sudden shifts or surprises is key — as you never know what exciting opportunities could appear as a result.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This full moon is in a fellow air sign, Gemini, so it’ll feel like a fresh breeze of inspiration blowing in your direction. Now is a time for serious spiritual growth, expanding your comfort zone, and embracing new ways of thinking. You might find that your interests and aspirations change quickly now — a single conversation could light up a passion for a subject you never knew you had. Follow these sparks of excitement and take a risk to satisfy your curiosity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What energetic bonds, broken promises, or personal debts have been hanging over your head lately, Cancer? Now is a time to begin freeing yourself of any low-vibrational emotional burdens or financial attachments that have held you back. Take steps to build independence in your life by coming clean with the people closest to you or working to pay off anything you owe others. Life is too precious to spend it chained to other people’s wills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s still your birthday season, Leo, so obviously you need to shine like the star that you are. However, this full moon will challenge you to put energy into your closest partnerships, too. Under these cosmic conditions, relationship dynamics could shift quickly and sudden changes of heart could throw you a curveball. Try to approach any wildcard moments with objectivity and logic — talking things through and staying true to your needs will help you weather any potential storm.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You love a tidy and organized routine, Virgo — but your mutable zodiac nature will come in handy under this lunation, as your day-to-day groove may be shaken up. New work responsibilities or personal obligations may suddenly pop up on your radar, forcing you to reevaluate how you structure your time and revamp your calendar entirely. While it may feel chaotic now, trust that once the full moon dust settles, these changes will be for the best.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Leo season has you focused on having fun with your friends, Libra. However, this full moon wants you to channel some of that juicy and joyful energy toward your personal endeavors, too. You may find that you’re struck with a sudden bolt of inspiration — which could light up a desire to pursue an unconventional passion project or even an unexpected romantic relationship. Lean into whatever puts stars in your eyes and gets your heart beating faster, even if it’s not your usual cup of tea.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s likely been a busy few weeks at work, Scorpio, but this lunation is temporarily pulling your attention toward more close-to-home matters. Unexpected turmoil in your personal life or sudden shifts in your living situation or family dynamics could force you to press pause on your public affairs and focus on your private life. Try not to be clouded by heavy emotions as you work through the drama — an open-minded, big-picture approach will give you the perspective you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Keep your ears, heart, and mind wide open now, Sagittarius — because this full moon is serving up all sorts of surprises. Unexpected news or serendipitous chance encounters could change your current trajectory and bring exciting opportunities to express yourself in new ways, so don’t be afraid to jump right in. Now is the time to chase rainbows and follow your heart. What’s important is that you stay true to who you are, even if who you are is changing by the minute.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Full moons are always full of emotions — but this one might have you more focused on your finances, Capricorn. Whether it’s a sudden expenditure or a surprise windfall, it’ll be good to be in touch with your spending habits to ensure you can manage any curveballs that get thrown your way. If you’re looking for a raise or a new gig, you may also come up on unexpected opportunities to increase your cash flow, so be ready to pounce on the chance to boost your bank account.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is your full moon, Aquarius, so step into the lunar spotlight and be ready to evolve before everyone’s eyes. Your identity and self-presentation are changing at a light-speed pace, and you’re shedding your old skins faster than you ever have before. Embrace your naturally rebellious spirit as you explore this innovative new territory, and don’t be afraid to push beyond the status quo. Your unorthodox spirit needs room to grow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This full moon might feel like a fantasy, Pisces — but that sort of dreamy, ethereal realm is exactly where you feel most like yourself. Keep your third eye open, because you may find that you’re suddenly turning a corner when it comes to emotional healing or mystical connection. Spend some time alone so you can fully soak up the psychic downloads and spiritual revelations that you’re being struck with.