Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 20, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 20.

The moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer for the day, bringing awareness to what we’re feeling. Whenever the moon is in Cancer, it’s a time when we usually find ourselves feeling nostalgic and thinking a lot about the past. However, this time it might be a bit different as la luna teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the early morning, which encourages us to focus more on the future instead.

By the afternoon, sensible Mercury in Capricorn meets up with Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with adopting a new method, plan, or way of thinking in achieving our goals or getting things done. This Mercury-Uranus combo can also be good for breaking old habits.

Come the late evening, the moon in Cancer encounters dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which bodes well for a restful night and peaceful sleep. Since our intuition will be stronger at this time, it might also be worthwhile to keep a dream journal. At the same time, this cosmic pair also encourages us to check in or snuggle up with someone that we care deeply about.

You might be considering moving or making updates to your home or living situation. If you start planning now, there’s a strong chance you can find the funding you need for it sooner than later.

Approaching an existing idea with new information or a new outlook could help you with bringing it to life. Perhaps it’s time to start researching or putting your plans into writing.

You could receive unexpected but positive updates regarding a financial matter or outcome. It’s possible that you could be receiving some extra money by way of a gift or an extra paycheck.

It might be time make meeting new people a part of your new year’s resolutions. You never know who you might end up forging a connection with. Allow yourself to be open.

Carving out some me time might deliver you an a-ha moment in solving a work-related problem. You might even discover some life hacks for making your day-to-day easier, too.

You’re a little more focused on your love life today. If single, maybe it’s time to open yourself up to someone that you’re attracted to but isn’t your usual type. If partnered, rekindle the spark.

You may be ready to make a career-related change or decision. If it means going for a new position or asking for more money — do it. Your courage to do something different gets rewarded.

You could encounter someone today that helps introduce you to a new experience or a new way of thinking. Keeping an open mind and heart will help you get the most out of the interaction.

It might be a good idea to take some things off of your plate today, especially if the projects or items aren’t pressing. Learning to say no is the first step in self-care.

You might be tempted to profess your love to someone you’re crushing on. The results will be more positive than you might think. If partnered, surprise your bae with a treat. It will be a hit!

It might be a good time to clean or toss out stuff that’s cluttering your home. You’ll feel much lighter at both the physical and mental level. Letting go of emotional “stuff” counts too.

If you’re in need of some upbeat energy, look to your friends or uplifting music or television. Meanwhile, you could be struck with inspiration for an exciting project or idea.

