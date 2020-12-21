In this Dec. 21 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a pretty eventful day in the cosmos, thanks to the start of Capricorn season and the Great Conjunction between visionary Jupiter and supportive Saturn in Aquarius. The day kicks off with the confident Sun moving into ambitious Capricorn in the early morning. With Capricorn season underway, the spotlight is on the things we've accomplished this year and what we're planning for the new year.

Under this rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn in innovative and community-oriented Aquarius, we're called to make sure that whatever we're planning from here on forward, is focused on realizing a future where everyone can thrive. Saturn will be calling us to bring our vision to life (as symbolized by benevolent Jupiter) and push us towards ingenuity, sustainability, and inclusivity. This alignment will also push us to walk our talk and consider the ways our beliefs and actions affect others. If we want a better world the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction says we're going to have to work to build one together.

Of course, getting on the same page could be a little difficult, with the moon in feisty Aries facing off with with multiple planets in strict Capricorn in the evening. However, if we handle this planetary combo effectively, it could give us the determination needed to take a bold step forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have a lot you want to accomplish and it's highly possible that you can, especially after the dues you've been paying and the work you've been doing. But you won't be able to do it alone. Who's on your team?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You're called to take your career in a new direction. This path can not only lead you to success but to fulfillment as well. Since you've been working to define what fulfills you, it's time to live by that truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel inspired to take yourself to new heights now, especially after all the grueling groundwork you've been doing. The cosmos encourages you to soar. Just remember you're bigger than your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Now that you have a clearer idea about who's on Team Cancer, what are some ways that you can better invest in the connections you want to continue? Hint: self-investment is the first step.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're no stranger to hard work but what if you had folks on your team that could help with making the work you're doing (and the life you're living) a little less hard? They're on their way. How will you recognize them?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You tend to be goal-oriented, but today reminds you that all you have is the now. How can you make the most of the moment while remaining focused on the future? See the value in delays and mistakes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can't please everyone all of the time. Keep this in mind today, as you're being pushed to honor and express your most authentic self. That said, you can find yourself in the spotlight now — own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What does home mean to you? Is it your family, where you live, or your ability to feel at home within yourself? It's not so much the answers to these questions as to how you arrive to the answers that will matter most.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're a big picture kind of person, but now you're being asked to focus more on the details. This might mean being honest about what you don't know and exhibiting a willingness to learn. Hone your craft.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have no problem in doing the work, but what are you working for? What you were once willing to do, might not hold the same value for you anymore — that's because you're worth more than that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

There may be a lot that's out of your hands right now, but you're pushed to focus on what you do have. And you've got more than you think. Take what you have, run with it, and watch how far you go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At times it can be hard not to do what everyone else is doing or want what everyone else wants. But today, you're being pushed to get more in touch with what you want and seeing that as more than enough.

