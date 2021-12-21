Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 21, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 21.

We leave behind the adventure and idealism of Sagittarius season and get down to serious business today, as the sun moves into industrious Capricorn late this morning. As today marks both the start of Capricorn season and winter solstice, we’re encouraged to review what we’ve been able to achieve over the past year and what we aim to achieve in the next.

With the moon in home and family oriented Cancer for most of the day, emotions could run the gamut today. Expect to think long and hard about the security and safety for ourselves and loved ones. As Capricorn season encourages us to buckle down and do what needs to be done to take care of ourselves and others, there may need to be some difficult but necessary decisions made today in the spirit of responsibility and accountability.

When the moon moves to fun-loving Leo by the late afternoon, we’re encouraged to stop doomscrolling for the day and tap into the spaces and places that offer a bit of cheer.

If you can swing it, it might be a good idea to call off work for today as it could end up being more stressful than usual. Stay home or take some time to veg out on the couch a bit. You need a reset.

It might be hard not to turn off the TV or pull yourself from social media today. Just make sure you’re getting your info from reliable sources. Take a break if it gets overwhelming.

You might need to rethink your last-minute shopping plans as funds could be tighter than expected. If you do end up spending any money, stock up on necessities for now.

Be mindful of people-pleasing today, especially if it requires making compromises that you rather not make. Empower yourself by honoring your boundaries.

If you’re not feeling well, take the time out that you need to take care of yourself. There’s no reason to take on more than you should or can handle today. The rest of the world can wait.

It might feel like it’s taking forever for you to get something that you want. Instead of focusing on the things you can’t control, look to ways that you can make the best of the here and now.

It’s a good time to clean and organize your living space. Check in with roommates or loved ones to pool together resources for grocery shopping and other household supplies.

If you’re lacking something helpful or empowering to add to the conversation today, it might be best to keep it under wraps for now. If someone asks for advice, lead with empathy.

If you haven’t gotten around to it, this might be a good day to set aside some money that you can use for a rainy day or emergency. If possible, try to conserve what you have.

Although it sometimes feels like it, know that you weren’t born to carry the weight of the world by yourself. Now’s the time when you need people most. Let folks do what they can for you.

You might be dealing with some fear or anxiety today. Don’t try to soldier through it alone. Seek out the help you need and make self-care your only priority for right now.

If you’re feeling like doing something to make a difference, consider joining a volunteer group or supporting a cause you believe in. You have the power to help foster true change.

