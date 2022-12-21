Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 21, 2022
Eyes on the prize.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 21, 2022.
Winter solstice has arrived and so has the first day of Capricorn season. With the moon in visionary Sagittarius, you might be thinking a great deal about your goals or plans for upcoming year.
Since both the sun and moon meet up with daring Jupiter in Aries today, those goals might be pretty ambitious. Unfortunately, thanks to the end-of-the-year slump courtesy of Mars retrograde, jumping into action might feel daunting. Pace yourself for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t overwork yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Consider different ways you can give back this season.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It might be necessary to keep your guard up or exercise boundaries with certain people.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Do you need to delegate some of your responsibilities?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Try not to stress about work. Things will come together in due time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Follow your instincts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Who do you consider your chosen family? Connect with them today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Ask for help if you need it. Don’t be a hero.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Avoid going over-budget unless absolutely necessary.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Give what you can today but don’t overdo it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Seek out advice from a wise and understanding friend. They will help you have a breakthrough.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Take time to think about a potential offer or opportunity before you say yes.
