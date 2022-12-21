Here's your daily horoscope for December 21, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 21, 2022.

Winter solstice has arrived and so has the first day of Capricorn season. With the moon in visionary Sagittarius, you might be thinking a great deal about your goals or plans for upcoming year.

Since both the sun and moon meet up with daring Jupiter in Aries today, those goals might be pretty ambitious. Unfortunately, thanks to the end-of-the-year slump courtesy of Mars retrograde, jumping into action might feel daunting. Pace yourself for now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t overwork yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider different ways you can give back this season.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be necessary to keep your guard up or exercise boundaries with certain people.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do you need to delegate some of your responsibilities?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to stress about work. Things will come together in due time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Follow your instincts.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Who do you consider your chosen family? Connect with them today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ask for help if you need it. Don’t be a hero.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid going over-budget unless absolutely necessary.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Give what you can today but don’t overdo it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Seek out advice from a wise and understanding friend. They will help you have a breakthrough.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take time to think about a potential offer or opportunity before you say yes.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.