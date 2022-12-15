Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Will Fare During Capricorn Season

As you inch toward the new year, you might be doing two things: reflecting on your 2022 milestones and setting intentions for the year to come. This aligns perfectly with Capricorn season, which falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19. Not only is industrious Capricorn imposing its signature tough love on all zodiac signs, but intense retrogrades will be sweeping through, too. For that reason, you’ll want to know just how the celestial happenings during Capricorn season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign and how to work with this go-getter energy.

When an ambitious Capricorn has their heart set on something, they put in the work to get it — which might explain the motivation we feel during the sea goat’s season. Their unwavering faith and pragmatic approach to life inspire us to work hard and see things rationally rather than emotionally. Because Capricorn season always kicks off the winter solstice, it’s a beautiful moment to reflect and plant seeds.

Despite the powerful vibes of Capricorn season 2022, there are a few celestial hiccups. For one, Mars is still retrograde until Jan. 12; it’ll continue to sap our energy. Mercury retrograde adds to the drama when it starts on Dec. 29. These rewinds often promote nostalgia... and let’s be honest, the temptation to text your ex or slide back into old habits. Luckily, there are very few things that intimidate an authoritative Capricorn.

“Take this time to self-reflect, go within, spend time on self-love, and end the year by getting clear on what you want for the next year,” Megan Michelena, astrologer and co-founder of the coaching program Zenchronicty tells Bustle.

The next several weeks will hit everyone differently. Read on to find out how Capricorn season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Rise and grind, Aries. Capricorn season reminds you that instant gratification is fleeting, and your long-term goals require tireless effort. Focus on self-reflection and getting plenty of rest. “It’s a great time to practice your least favorite word, patience, and get clear on your vision,” explains Michelena. “There are lessons in stillness.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn season is shifting your perspective, Taurus, making you more curious and independent than ever. Follow wherever your intuition leads you. “Use this Capricorn time to ground and be your loving, accepting self,” Michelena explains. “You are an example to all of how to harness that love through just being you!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Who can blame you for being restless, Gemini? Mars and Mercury are both ravaging the millions of ideas and projects you have in the works. This is a perfect time to withdraw from the hustle and bustle, turn inward, and investigate your frustrations. “You have been feeling over-emotional and out of control lately with Mars in retrograde in your sign. The tension you are feeling also lives there,” says Michelena. “Get a stress ball and go to town!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Prepare to meet a few challenges this season, Cancer. Check on your relationships right now — deep-seated issues may not be so obvious. “Time to come out of your shell! You are feeling extra out of sorts, but [returning to] water always helps,” Michelena explains. Can you take a hot bath, swim laps, or visit the beach? Beyond that, she suggests, “Give a few more hugs and cook with a friend. Balance is your word for the next month!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn season may seem like it’s raining on your parade, Leo, but don’t fret. Getting your ducks in a row will prove plenty useful as you turn into the new year. “Do not let your pride get the best of you, Leo. Pluto is coming in hot next year in your opposing sign Aquarius,” Michelena says, which will put a spotlight on how you relate to society. This is your time to focus on the bigger picture and your community — not on yourself. She says, “Be the leader we all know you can be.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Feeling uninspired, Virgo? Capricorn season is making it tougher to tap into your creativity, so take your ideas for a joyride — just don’t totally check out emotionally. “Time to get out of your comfort zone and expand into the unknown of the coming year,” explains Michelena. “Try something new and different, especially as your ruling planet Mercury goes retrograde — it will serve your future self immensely.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Back to the basics you go, Libra. Capricorn season is prompting you to draw on your family ties to support your major goals, whether it be finding a mentor or even reparenting yourself. “You have been focused too much on others these past few months. It’s time to do and be who you wish to be,” says Michelena. Take care of yourself first for a change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s been a pretty challenging 2022 journey so far, Scorpio, but Capricorn season is the ultimate display of your self-growth this year. Try to see things more rationally than emotionally. “As Mars moves out of retrograde, you’ll feel much lighter and free,” Michelena explains. “Share your wisdom with the world. We all have much to learn from you!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn season is making you restless, Sagittarius. While you may feel like you should be working overtime to fulfill your financial goals, you might lack the physical motivation to do so. Pump the breaks and make this a time for planning, not action. “Lately, you feel like everything is at a snail’s pace, but all of that is changing. Adventure and excitement are on the horizon, so do not get too discouraged during this time of stillness,” says Michelena.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Happy birthday, Capricorn! You’re undergoing major changes, and you might struggle to reconcile your old practical ways with your new self, or feel lost as you evolve into a better version of yourself. To cope, treat yourself to plenty of rest. “You are embodying your lessons and moving forward into the known of the age of Aquarius,” Michelena says. “Trust me, you’ve got this!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s OK to admit when things have flown off the rails, Pisces, and you may need a bit of a wake-up call to realize this. Leaning on your friends may help you move past obstacles. “As this Capricorn season comes, allow yourself to voice your dreams and visions,” Michelena says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your intuition is powerful, Aquarius — but sometimes, it is all in your head. Expect these retrogrades to prompt major brain fog. Avoid letting self-imposed delusions take the driver’s seat. “The world is on the precipice of huge change, and who will lead the charge? You!” Michelena says. “The humanitarian, lover of all — you have so much to teach us all and we are all here for it.”

Source:

Megan Michelena, astrologer