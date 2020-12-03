Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 3, 2020

In this Dec. 3 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The vibe could feel a bit up and down today with the moon stationed in tenderhearted Cancer, which begins the day in a face-off with aggressive Mars in Aries. On a positive note, this Moon-Mars combo could give us the get-up-and-go needed to tackle our responsibilities or to jumpstart a new project or idea. However, it can also make us super irritable and argumentative, so we may need to exercise some patience. Still, for those of us who find it difficult to express our feelings, this cosmic combo could give us the push we need.

The energy calms down a bit later in the morning when the moon in Cancer teams up with compassionate and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Under this Moon-Neptune combo, we're encouraged to take it easy and seek out people and things that provide emotional nourishment. This planetary combo also encourages us to extend kindness to others. By the evening, the intensity ramps up again as the moon opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could thrust us deep into our feelings. The best way to handle this energy is by holding space for our uncomfortable emotions without the need to act on or judge ourselves for them.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be mindful of barreling ahead or jumping into things aimlessly today. Nourish your heart space and focus only on what you truly feel called toward. Create a sanctuary for yourself so you can help re-create the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It might be challenging for you to see a different perspective today if you're too invested in something you believe. Be open to a new perspective. If feeling anxious, talking to friends could be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money is on your mind today. Think realistically, but try not to let the fear of lack or scarcity stop you in your tracks. You're being asked to reevaluate what you want while recognizing how much you already have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It might be hard to know if you're coming or going today, making it necessary to find stillness where you can. Be mindful of subscribing to self-defeating narratives or engaging in relationship dynamics that drain you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be feeling anxious or moody today. Try to take it easy and not sweat the small stuff. Let things work themselves out. You might be pleasantly surprised. A nap could give you the reset you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're pushed to step outside of your comfort zone and lean on others. You don't have to take everything on yourself. On another note, give yourself space to be messy and make mistakes. Perfection is an illusion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're feeling ambitious today, but be mindful of letting people detract from your enthusiasm or your work. You may need to stand firm with a family member or someone you work with. Be honest with your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're pushed to be as optimistic as you can now. This might mean being selective about what you choose to give your attention and energy to today. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be intentional with how you manage your resources, including your heart. Don't be so quick to invest in something or take on an opportunity out of fear or desperation. Do your research and trust your gut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Go easy on yourself today, Cap. You're allowed to get tired. You're allowed to be in need of help or support. Now's not the time for trying to keep up appearances. Your vulnerability is your power now. Own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your worries may be hard to ignore today, but try to focus on what you can control and take action on that. Too, what are some things you can be grateful for right now? Give yourself some credit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others today. How can you better celebrate and honor what makes you unique? Choose something about yourself and fall in love with it.

