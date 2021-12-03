Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 3, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although the moon leaves passionate Scorpio and moves into optimistic Sagittarius early this morning, emotions may still be running high as tomorrow’s solar eclipse in Sagittarius approaches. That said, we can turn a frown upside down by looking for the humor or silver lining in our situation. With the moon teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by the evening, this cosmic combo suggests that whatever challenge we’re dealing with now, our success (and healing) lies in our openness to learning, exploration, and honesty.

By later tonight, the moon teams up with supportive Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius. Under this Moon-Saturn aspect, we can also find hope and inspiration through our community and friendships. Additionally, we’re also encouraged to do our part to spread positivity and warm vibes where we can. Embracing change and new experiences can also help us to get emotionally grounded.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re able to see a path toward achieving a goal with more clarity. As a result, you’re feeling more confident when it comes to putting your plans in action. Patience will be invaluable.

A financial or job-related decision turns out to be a good decision, particularly when you stop avoiding the inevitable and take charge of the situation. Change is a good thing.

When it comes to dealing with a relationship matter or a particular person, it’s time to apply what you’ve been learning about yourself lately. Trust the wisdom you’ve gleaned.

If it feels like you’ve got way too much on your plate to handle, it’s probably because you do. Recognize that you do have some choice in the matter. Don’t overwork yourself.

You could make a love match today that’s worth exploring deeper. Meanwhile, a creative opportunity could present itself in the form of an influential collaboration — go for it!

Spending time with family (chosen family included) could be the medicine that you need right now. Balance out your workday by making time for yourself or someone you love.

Closed mouths don’t get fed. You’re reminded of this old adage when it comes to getting something that you want. Speak up and put yourself out there. You’ll like the result.

You might have one of those days where you realize that everything you’ve been looking for is either right under your nose or already within you. Be thankful for what you have.

You could be celebrating today as you could receive an update that takes a weight off of your shoulders. You could also find out that a situation is more manageable than you thought.

You’re not the type to turn down money or an opportunity, but today your patience pays off if you decide to hold out for something better. This is what having faith looks like.

If it’s been a minute since you last hung out with a friend, why not give them a call? On another note, you could land a cool opportunity through someone you know or word of mouth.

Carve out some time to brainstorm or plan out your next steps where it pertains to your career or your goals. You’ll find that your thinking and your intuition are sharp.