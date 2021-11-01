November’s New Moon Will Be Transformative For All Zodiac Signs

If you’re feeling ready for a reset, the November 2021 new moon is about to explode onto the lunar scene and offer all zodiac sign an exciting chance at personal renewal. Taking place on Nov. 4 in the dark and mysterious sign of Scorpio, this lunation will plunge us deep into the oceans of our emotions — allowing us to emerge feeling totally transformed. Everyone will feel it in a unique way, so you’ll want to know how the November 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign specifically.

We’re currently in the thick of Scorpio season 2021, and this new moon ushers in the peak of its zodiacal power — as we’ll have the sun, moon, and action planet Mars clustered together in this water sign’s territory. Scorpio’s energetic themes include passing on, rebirth, and emotional transformation, so under this new moon, you may feel called to explore some of the more raw and vulnerable feelings that you’d normally keep hidden away. Don’t be afraid to go inward and face what’s lurking in the shadows. You may find that the skeletons in your closet actually have something helpful to offer you.

Along with the inherent intensity of the new moon in Scorpio is a whole bunch of additional planetary drama — as this lunation is creating friction with both chaotic planet Uranus and rigid planet Saturn. These cosmic connections could bring our rebellious streaks to the surface and give us the urge to break free of restrictions, but Saturn’s influence will force us to slow our roll and sort out our strategy. New moons in astrology are always about new beginnings, but with these unpredictable factors at play, this lunation is asking us to embrace the unknown in a whole new way.

Read on for your November 2021 new moon horoscopes so you know what to expect from this moon’s unexpected magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This deep and mysterious lunation brings an opportunity for you to get vulnerable and explore your mystical side, Aries. Instead of trying to immediately take action on your first instinct, allow your new moon feelings to simmer and soak — and try to listen to your intuition when it comes to sorting out next steps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Anything is possible in your relationships right now, Taurus — even if it feels like you don’t know where to go next. With the moon in your house of partnerships, new opportunities to connect and commit to others will start to unfold before your eyes. Sometimes compatibility works in mysterious ways, so stay open to the magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This new moon is highlighting the routine-oriented matters of your life, Gemini, and it’s asking you to stop droning through these actions like a zombie. Everything we do has a ripple effect in our lives — even the most mundane and commonplace acts. So whether it’s related to your work, health habits, or daily rituals, make a conscious choice to connect with every moment of your day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This powerful lunation is sizzling with pleasure and excitement for you, Cancer, so let yourself be inspired by your intense feelings and dive into the emotion. You might find that you’re able to bring things to life in a new way right now — whether it’s a creative project or a new relationship. Let your passion lead the way and light the path ahead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Get ready to feel your feelings, Leo, because this lunation is lighting up one of the most sensitive and emotional parts of your chart. Now is a beautiful time to honor your past and connect with your roots — because by aligning with these foundational parts of your being, you’ll be able to move forward on your current goals with more authenticity and confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While new moon energies generally favor solitude, you might find that you’re inspired to get out and connect with your local scene, Virgo. If you’re feeling social, gather with close friends who won’t shy away from having vulnerable conversations about feelings. If not, try taking a meditative walk around town to practice mindfulness and help you get clear on your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This lunation is putting you in touch with your resources, Libra, allowing you to see clearly what you need in order to feel secure and valued. Look out for unexpected windfalls, raises, or financial opportunities that could help you get closer to your money-related goals, and make plans when it comes to budgeting or stacking cash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Happy new moon in your sign, Scorpio! A lunar reset in your realm of the zodiac only happens once a year, so think of this as a powerful chance to reinvent yourself and transform into something new. You have the power to manifest your desires into reality now, so get in touch with your goals and motivate yourself into making them happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re feeling the intense and introspective energy of this lunation in a big way, Sag, and it might make you hyperaware of any heaviness that your soul seems to be bearing. Instead of trying to ignore the weight of these feelings, lean into them and allow yourself to be fully immersed in their power. By facing them head on, you’ll know exactly what you’re dealing with (and be better able to free yourself of the burden).

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This lunation is bringing new opportunities to grow, connect, and create in alignment with others, Capricorn. Behind almost every great leader is a squad of supportive and like-minded collaborators, so seek strength and inspiration from your friends and start leaning into a more group-minded mentality when it comes to your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your work life is getting a major glow-up under this lunation, Aquarius, but it might not happen in the way you expect. With the new moon facing off against your ruling planet Uranus, all sorts of unpredictable shifts are taking place now — and new doors of professional opportunity are swinging open around every corner. Use this energy boost to propel yourself forward in your career, even if you have to veer off-script.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get ready to expand your mind and leave your comfort zone behind, Pisces. This boundary-pushing lunation is inspiring you to learn new things, seek fresh knowledge, and broaden your personal horizons — so think of every opportunity that presents itself now as a chance to grow.