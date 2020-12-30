Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 30, 2020

In this Dec. 30 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day for taking it easy and nourishing ourselves emotionally as the moon remains at home in tenderhearted Cancer. The day kicks off with love planet Venus in optimistic Sagittarius facing off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this Venus-Neptune combo warns us against buying into an illusion, it can be helpful for creative projects and initiatives. It also encourages to be kind toward others, though we should be mindful of being too self-sacrificing.

Later in the morning, the Cancer moon makes an opposition to Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn, which encourages us to share what we feel. Though with Mercury in Capricorn, we're encouraged to employ some tact and level-headedness. By the late afternoon, the moon meets up with Neptune in Pisces, making it a good time to indulge in activities and connect with people that feed and warm the heart. Since our intuition can also be heightened at this time, we're encouraged to listen more closely to it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If something feels like it's out of your reach, there probably is a good reason. You're being pushed to go within and find what you think you're missing. You already possess what you're looking for.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of putting too much emphasis on the future or getting a particular outcome. Instead, seek out ways to be present and grateful for what you have and where you are now. You have more than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to see the potential in someone today. Though take care that you're not building this person up in a way that they can't live up to. In what ways do you need to build yourself up a little more?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you might want to be of help or service to others today, you're reminded not to neglect your own needs. That said, look to ways you can nourish yourself. You may need to tell someone what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel like you're not getting what you want in a love connection. That's because you need to admit what it is you need. Being clear about your intentions will help others to be clear with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You often have no qualms about showing up for others, but you're reminded to let people show up for you. Though be mindful of expecting others to read your mind. Express yourself and what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No matter what you do today, it could feel like nothing is giving you the satisfaction you're seeking. Though that's why it's important to go with the flow. It's OK to change your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be itching to spend cash today, but take care of spending it on something that might not be worth it in the long run. This goes for love, too. Don't sell yourself or your heart short. Keep your eyes on the prize.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel stuck between wanting to do your own thing and wanting to make others happy. Honor yourself by honoring the relationships that feed you. Remember, you can't be everything to everyone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Lend a hand where you can today, but be mindful of needing to save or rescue others. On another note, it might be time to clear the air with someone with a heart-to-heart conversation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be thinking the grass is greener on the other side when it comes to what your friends or peers are doing. It's important to give yourself credit for what you've done. You've been doing quite a lot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be looking for some praise or attention from others today, but that praise might not come as expected. As such, it's important that you praise and celebrate yourself. Strut your stuff.

