Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 6, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 6, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After this weekend’s game-changing eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius, the week gets off to an ambitious start with the moon in enterprising Capricorn for today. Under the Capricorn moon, we usually find ourselves in work mode, ready to tackle our responsibilities and lay the important groundwork in executing our plans.

With go-getter Mars in Scorpio also in the mix for the day and teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, we can accomplish much. This Mars-Pluto aspect not only gives us the drive we need to press forward, but it can help us take down obstacles with ease. Come the late evening, when the Capricorn moon teams up with values-driven Venus in Capricorn as well as Pluto, we’re called to be strategic with our decision-making, making sure that what we want is really worth the effort it will take to get it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A path begins to open up for you that helps you get closer to achieving your goals. Now you just have to take the focused and deliberate steps in getting there.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you were having doubts about ending a dead-end relationship, you’re feeling more confident about it today. Trust that where you’re headed is a much happier place.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been looking for employment, chances are that you can find it. Just make sure the work environment is adding something good to your life besides a check.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself in high demand as people want to collaborate with you or romance you. Remember that you don’t have to settle. Accept nothing but the best.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could experience a sense of relief today regarding a health-related matter, as positive updates are on the way. No matter what, you’ll be able to turn things around.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When you allow yourself to honest and authentic in a romantic connection, you pave the way for someone to really love you, including what makes you flawed. Open yourself up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been hoping to find a new place to live, you’ve got the time and the motivation today to start your search off on the right foot. Trust that you’ll find the right place.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The conversations or connections that you engage with today could give you the clarity, confidence, or resources you need to execute an important part of your plan. Get talking!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Trust the power of waiting when it comes to handling anything related to your money and finances. The perfect opportunity — and the right timing — will be revealed to you soon.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Embrace your position as a leader or a trendsetter today; you’re making a powerful impact on those around you. Remember, no one else can do it like you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a ton of drive today. That’s OK, because you need to prioritize where you put your energy. Sometimes being productive means knowing when to step back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to how you see yourself in relationship to your peers, you’re reminded that there’s really no comparison. You’re here to forge your on path in your own way.