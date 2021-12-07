Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 7, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 7, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon shifts into change-making Aquarius early this morning, give the day an up-in-the-air kind of feel. At the same time, visionary Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which encourages us to go with the flow and not make any important decisions right now. As the dust is still settling from eclipse season, this is a good time for thinking about our next moves rather than implementing them. However, planning for the future without getting too stuck on certainty or a timeline will be the key in moving forward without issue.

Come the late evening, when the moon teams up with serious Saturn in Aquarius, we might find ourselves feeling heavier than usual. It’s a good time for looking to our friends for support as well as our community. This Moon-Saturn aspect can also be helpful when it comes to handling a challenge or problem, as this cosmic combo gives us the determination and resilience needed to succeed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

Focus on what you want to create instead of what you don’t. You’ll be surprised at how good it makes you feel to dream and see it as something that’s achievable.

You could receive a job offer or considering a career-related move. Make sure you’re clear on what you’re getting and what you’re not. Don’t feel pressured or obligated to settle.

Don’t be so quick to take what someone says at face value. Give yourself some time to do your research or due diligence to make sure you have all the facts.

Be mindful of packing your schedule too full today. Not everything you’ll come across will be worth your time or attention. Conserve your energy.

Don’t undercut yourself when it comes to your talents. If someone wants to work with you, make sure they know how much you’re really worth.

Step back a bit from taking care of others and take care of yourself. Don’t feel pressured to respond to someone’s requests or messages right away.

You might be dealing with a bad case of brain fog today. Don’t fight it. Doing something fun, even if it’s for an hour, can help you find clarity.

Avoid impulse shopping or breaking the bank today. There’s a strong chance you’ll end up disliking what you buy. Stick to purchasing what you need.

When it comes to deadlines or goals, make sure you’re not promising or saying yes to more than you can handle. Ask for an extension or give yourself more time.

If you’re feeling anxious, do something for yourself like getting rest or journaling. Trust that whatever it is that you need will find its way to you.

Even if you’re unsure of what’s next, trust that you’re headed in the right direction. Just make sure you’re honoring yourself and your values along the way.

You can’t be everything to everyone, so going forward, just focus on being who and what you need to be for yourself. No need to burden yourself being anything else.