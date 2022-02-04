Here's Your Horoscope For February 4, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 4.

Now that Mercury is moving forward again, we’re also beginning to move forward too. And with the moon entering energetic Aries by mid-morning, we’ll be picking up speed as the day goes along.

During the first half of the day there’s a promising meeting between ambitious Mars in Capricorn and inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. Under this Mars-Jupiter aspect, we should be able to find the hope or positive outlook needed to stick with a goal or start a new one. At the same time, with Mars in Capricorn and the sun syncing up with hardworking Saturn for its yearly team meeting (this year in progressive Aquarius), we’re determined to move forward with our vision.

When the sun and Saturn meet up in innovative Aquarius by the mid-afternoon, we’ll feel the most confident and energized by putting in time and effort towards implementing something new. Whether it means taking a new approach to our health and wellness, our finances, or our relationships, the day presents us with the opportunity to embrace change.

However, in our quest to do better or do something different, we’ll need to be mindful of being too hard on ourselves or setting unrealistic goals.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re learning that an indicator of success isn’t always about how fast you’re moving toward a goal. What counts is that you’re moving and that you’re taking the time to do it right.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ll find that reaching a goal isn’t impossible or as hard as you originally thought. When you have resources that you can call on from your friends or community, you can do quite a lot.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive some sort of financial support to help you with furthering your career or a biz-related goal. Consider applying for financial assistance, a business loan, or paid fellowship.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have a wealth of knowledge to share. Today could present you with a chance to lead a class or discussion or speak truth to power. Whatever you feel called to do, be confident in it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money is looking better for you as you’re called to stay on top of your finances. Getting someone to help you with sorting your cash out (preferably an expert) can bring more peace of mind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today offers you a lesson in vulnerability. You’re reminded that it’s a form a strength, not a weakness. Being vulnerable can help to deepen and improve your relationships too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect your home life to improve or calm down now which can help with relieving or reducing your stress. If a home-related project has been delayed, things can get back on track now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Emotional wellness is the focal point today. You’re given the nudge to take better care of yourself and move on from the past. It may be time to start working on repairing or releasing a family bond.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect to hear promising updates regarding a creative project, especially if you’ve been hoping to monetize it. On another note, if you’ve been hoping to upgrade your living situation, it’s possible now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re back in the zone again as clarity and momentum return. If there’s an opportunity you’ve got your eye on or a move you’re looking to make, now’s your chance to dig in and go for it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit stuck between stop and go now. This is one of those days where being led by intuition is better than being led by impulse. Don’t worry, things are coming together.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Networking helps you with getting a goal off the ground. Prepare to have some doors open up for you. Meanwhile, if there’s an idea or initiative you’d like to see executed, step up and take the reigns.

Want to learn more? Check out your February 2022 monthly horoscope.