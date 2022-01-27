Here’s Your Horoscope For February 2022

In this horoscope for February 2022, astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares how your zodiac sign will be affected by the astrological events happening this month.

February will begin on a responsible note when the new moon aligns in Aquarius on Feb. 1. This lunation will bring new opportunities for you to dream, plan, and adapt your goals to take them a step further. When Mercury stations direct in Capricorn on Feb. 3, its retrograde will come to an end. Getting back on track and righting the errors, miscommunications, and trust that faltered during Mercury’s retrograde will be your primary focus. Later, on Feb. 14, Mercury will re-enter Aquarius, bringing innovative ideas, and an increase in social energy that will make you feel optimistic on Valentine's Day.

Feb. 16 will be the perfect moment for creative endings and the release of a project that you’ve been working on, as the full moon in Leo will bring exciting conclusions that place you in the spotlight. The sun will enter Pisces on Feb. 18, initiating a new, dreamy, and empathetic season. Literature, music, and fantasizing about love will help you to escape the pressures that you feel in your life.

Happy birthday, Aquarius!

Focus on your group projects this month, and use your passion to inspire and uplift people. This is the perfect time to lead your team, friends, or community toward success. Your contributions will later earn you praise, making it all feel worth it in the end. Just be sure to share the spotlight with the people who worked alongside you to make your goals manifest a lot faster.

You have an ambitious month ahead of you, but it will challenge your ability to prioritize. Channel your time, focus, and energy into making your dreams come true, no matter how wild or out of reach they may seem. Try not to neglect your wellbeing in favor of reaching your financial and material goals. Time spent resting or in the company of family will allow you to stay grounded and level-headed.

You may learn something new this month or receive advice from someone that will rock your world. Remember that life is all about being an eternal student. Dive deep into the subjects that pique your interest, keep an open mind, and ask questions. Your core beliefs will shift as you grow and experience the world in new ways, and you’ll find yourself shining brighter in conversations and commended on your intellect when you share more than just quick facts.

You will be focused on forming deep and intimate connections with people this month. A strong intellectual bond might be the best way to develop an immediate connection that can later develop into something more. Highlight the mutual friends, dreams, and opinions that you share with others and open up to allow other people to trust you. Watch out for when you’re projecting rigid judgments onto people whom you just met. Give people a chance to surprise you, and avoid entering new friendships with old trust issues.

Valentine's Day will be extra special this month. You’ll be taking your relationship to the next level and making serious commitments with your partner that will fill you with a sense of love and pride. While it’s great to have people who support you and want to see you succeed, try not to grow too reliant on your S.O. to sustain your fire. Don’t stop cheering yourself on just because other people are doing it as well— remember that what you think about yourself is always more important than others' opinions of you.

This February offers the perfect opportunity for you to get re-inspired by your daily lifestyle. Try a new workout, eat at a new restaurant, or offer a helping hand to lessen other people’s workloads. You’ll find that a lot of your mental strain or nerves are reduced when your energy is in your body, rather than in your head. Take the attention away from yourself by giving, being active, maintaining a consistent routine, and working toward short-term goals.

Sometimes, the people who need support or motivation don’t know how to ask for it. Give back to your friends and community in unexpected ways by inspiring them in the same way that you inspire yourself. Share your art or creative projects with people to bring joy and beauty to their lives, and inspire them with stories about how you overcome your challenges. Be prepared for people to enter and exit your life, and remember that the end of a friendship is an indication that you’ve both learned all that you can from each other.

In order to achieve big in your professional life, you must have a stable and healthy foundation in your personal life. It’s time to get serious about clearing the clutter and negative energy in your home that has put a strain on your emotions and mindset. Make it your priority to feel more comfortable within yourself this February. Difficult decisions to put yourself first may be misunderstood by others, but it’ll bring you the mental clarity that you need to make leaps toward professional success.

Your social life could get a whole lot busier as people will feel drawn to you and your ideas. Your enlightening perspective and refreshing conversations will put you in new positions of leadership. Expect people to seek out your advice, guidance, and mediation, and try not to let this go to your head. Aspire to be both a teacher and a student, because there is always something that you can learn from others.

Follow through with any ideas you have about how you can bring in an additional income this February. Find the right balance between making intelligent decisions without missing unexpected opportunities because you were too hesitant to say yes. An innovative and optimistic shift concerning your money and values will help you to settle debts and create a materially comfortable life for yourself.

Reconnect to the things that make you feel more like yourself this month. Be authentically you; change up your style, chase a long-forgotten childhood dream, and improve your personal habits to elevate your life. You will be challenged to strike the perfect balance between focussing on your relationships without sacrificing your independence. Remember that your partner needs just as much freedom to grow as an individual as you do. Find a way to be a part of each other's journeys without stealing the spotlight from one another.

You will be admired for your ability to support others this month, but if you aren’t careful, you may lose your sense of personal freedom along the way. Stronger personal boundaries are needed to help you maintain the right balance between your mental and physical worlds. Practice giving to others without taking away from yourself. Offer your help when it’s asked for and call yourself out when you notice you are carrying the entire weight of other people’s problems for them.