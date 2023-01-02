Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 2, 2023
The morning’s vibe is ideal for practicing your New Year’s resolutions.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 2, 2023.
It can be a productive day — if you want it to be. The Taurus moon spends time alongside multiple planets in Capricorn and Pisces. This cosmic combination makes for a smooth workday, especially in relation to creative or healing work, or handling more practical matters like finances or meal-planning. Taking time to rest is also worthy.
By evening, the vibe shifts when values-driven Venus moves to group-oriented Aquarius and the moon enters chatty Gemini. It’ll be difficult to find the motivation to power through dull tasks. You’d rather socialize.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might have a reason to smile thanks to a financial or professional development.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Listen to your intuition today. It won’t steer you wrong.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
The tide is beginning to turn in your favor. Don’t give up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
A friend might have some very helpful advice or information for you. All you need to do is ask.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
It’s time to start building your dream team. Who do you want to collaborate with?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You may be feeling hopeful and in good spirits today. Enjoy it!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If responsibilities are weighing you down, try to carve out some time that’s just for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It’s OK to open up and tell someone what you’re feeling. They’ll appreciate what you have to say.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
It may be time to get honest with yourself and admit that you can’t handle everything on your own. Seek out support or guidance.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Let your light shine bright today. You never know whose attention you’ll catch.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your mojo is on its way back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you need a pep talk or help fleshing out an idea, reach out to a friend.
