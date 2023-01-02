Here's your daily horoscope for January 2, 2023.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 2, 2023.

It can be a productive day — if you want it to be. The Taurus moon spends time alongside multiple planets in Capricorn and Pisces. This cosmic combination makes for a smooth workday, especially in relation to creative or healing work, or handling more practical matters like finances or meal-planning. Taking time to rest is also worthy.

By evening, the vibe shifts when values-driven Venus moves to group-oriented Aquarius and the moon enters chatty Gemini. It’ll be difficult to find the motivation to power through dull tasks. You’d rather socialize.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a reason to smile thanks to a financial or professional development.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Listen to your intuition today. It won’t steer you wrong.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The tide is beginning to turn in your favor. Don’t give up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A friend might have some very helpful advice or information for you. All you need to do is ask.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to start building your dream team. Who do you want to collaborate with?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling hopeful and in good spirits today. Enjoy it!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If responsibilities are weighing you down, try to carve out some time that’s just for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s OK to open up and tell someone what you’re feeling. They’ll appreciate what you have to say.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It may be time to get honest with yourself and admit that you can’t handle everything on your own. Seek out support or guidance.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Let your light shine bright today. You never know whose attention you’ll catch.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your mojo is on its way back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you need a pep talk or help fleshing out an idea, reach out to a friend.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2023 monthly horoscope.