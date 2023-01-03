Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 3, 2023
Mars in Gemini sparks petty drama.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 3, 2023.
The moon is in buzzy Gemini and Mercury is currently retrograde in goal-oriented Capricorn. As a result, it could be tough to get even the simplest of tasks completed. Staying out of petty drama might also be difficult. The moon meets up with feisty Mars in Gemini later this afternoon, which can increase your chances of frustration and spicy exchanges.
The best way to manage these annoyances is by being as flexible as possible and by turning your attention towards things that are actually worth your time and energy. This can be a good day to brainstorm ideas, catch up on reading, or enjoy some brainy entertainment.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Maybe it’s time to dust off one of your old ideas. Does it look different with fresh eyes?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t be so quick to confirm plans or a decision. Leave room to change your mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Encourage yourself to do things differently than you have in the past.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may be extra tired. Turn your notifications off for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
When it comes to achieving your goals, forget about racing to the finish line. Take your time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t sell yourself short or underestimate your talents.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Are you feeling disconnnected from your intuition? It’s time to tap back in.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t keep your feelings bottled up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might be receiving a number of offers or opportunities. Employ a vetting process.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Put self-care at the top of your list today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Do what you can to engage with your playful side. Let yourself be a kid again.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your friends or your community could help you with navigating a stressful situation related to your family or home.
