Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For July 8, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 8, 2022.

We might have a hard time managing our emotions today with the moon stationed in all-or-nothing Scorpio. The start of the day gets off to quite a bumpy start as the moon opposes stubborn Mars in Taurus, which could bring feelings or simmering tension to the surface. Making matters even more delicate is the sun in tenderhearted Cancer getting a hit from wounded Chiron in Aries by mid-morning, which could have us all in an irritable state.

Some help arrives by the afternoon when the Scorpio moon meets up with intuitive Mercury in Cancer. Under the helm of this cosmic combination, we’re encouraged to talk our feelings out with someone we trust, like a therapist or an encouraging family member. Engaging in meditative activities like writing or swimming could also offer us an outlet to decompress or find some relief.

Above all else, we can expect today to give us the motivation needed to let go of anything that we’ve been holding on to for too long — emotions included. Though we’ll need to exercise some thought and care in how we do it.

You’ll be better off saving your coin today rather than impulsively spending it. Meanwhile, if a financial problem crops up today, someone that you’re close to could offer you aid or helpful advice.

If you’re not happy with how someone is behaving, have a discussion about it. You’ll find that the two of you can get on the same page or find a resolution. Don’t let the issue fester or hold a grudge.

You might find that you’ve got way too much you’re involved with right now. Is everything that’s currently on your plate worth the time or energy you’re putting in? Time for something to go!

Being around too many people today could end up overwhelming you. If you’re feeling moved to steer clear of folks and focus on your own thing for now, lean into your intuition.

You’re feeling eager to make a change, whether it’s with your career or entering a new phase of your life. Don’t feel pressured to do it all at once. Give yourself time to get clear on next steps.

In what ways can you work on being a bit more open-minded or optimistic? Perhaps being in the company of the right people or talking to an inspiring friend will help you out.

If you’re feeling some worry or anxiety about your finances, it may be time to have a conversation about it that you’ve been avoiding. Tell people what you need.

Someone might attempt to wind you up or bring you down to their level. Don’t even give them the satisfaction. Go and seek out something or someone that fills you with some joy.

You might be feeling a bit antsy and hoping to get a start on a new project or goal. However, are your mind and body on the same page? It’s OK to take things slow until you’re really ready.

When it comes to hitting a goal or staying on target, it’s the people around you that will help you the most. What are some things you could use some assistance with? Start asking around.

You might feel like you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders today. What can you do to lift some of it up off of you? Try and make self-care a priority. Put a few things on the backburner.

Take care that you’re not getting sucked into a wormhole of gossip today. Channel the energy into writing or working on something creative. Find something fun to do in your hood.

