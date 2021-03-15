Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 15, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in headstrong and enthusiastic Aries today, putting us in the mood to take charge and get things done. Whether those things are on the professional or pleasurable side of things remains to be seen. Though with the moon teaming up with Jupiter in excitement-seeking Aquarius by late morning, whatever we choose to do today should be something inspiring and innovative.

Speaking of inspiration, that might be the buzzword for the next couple of weeks as chatty and intellectual Mercury moves into hopeful Pisces by the evening. With Mercury in Pisces, we’re encouraged to seek out connections and conversations that provide us with hope and feed our imagination. At the same time, with Mercury in Pisces heightening our intuition, it’s important that we make good use of it and avoid believing everything we see and hear.

By late tonight, the moon faces off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring uncomfortable thoughts and feelings with it. Mercury in Pisces can help us take some of the edge off with music or art, sleep, or any activity that helps us find our chill.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might run up against a roadblock today in trying to force something to happen that may not be ready. Where do you need to release some control? Take it easy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don’t always have to be right. Keep that in mind today, as you’re encouraged to be open to other approaches or points of view. If in doubt about something, just ask!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It could be easy to get sucked into a petty drama today or adopt a tit-for-tat attitude with someone that’s pressed your buttons. But is it really worth it? Take a grown-up approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be seeking some attention or praise for your work or expertise, but it might not come the person you want it from most. Instead of waiting, sing your own praises.

You could be offered an opportunity. Before you say yes, do your homework, especially where money is concerned. On a similar note, it’s time to get your finances in order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A romantic interest could upset you today. While it could be easy to stew in your feelings, a heartfelt conversation could clear the air. With finances, don’t be scared to ask for what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The pressure of family- and people-related obligations could be weighing on you today. At best, you’re being shown where you need to be more intentional with your time and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like you can do any and everything today, but it doesn’t mean that you should. You’re in more need of fun and relaxation. You don’t need to be a hero.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your creative talents, you’re reminded of how awesome you are. Keep this in mind, especially if there’s money on the table. Speaking of money, watch for overspending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A home- or family-related matter could upset or stress you out today, but it’s important that you don’t swallow what you feel and keep it to yourself. Talking it out can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard not to focus on the negative today, but you need to focus on the positive as much as possible. Practicing gratitude is a good way to start. What are you thankful for?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It might be time to let go of a friendship or connection instead of trying to compete with them. You’re going and growing in a different direction, and that’s OK. Affirm where you are.