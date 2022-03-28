Here's Your Horoscope For March 28, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 28.

Community and friendship are spotlighted today. There’s a bounty of planets currently stationed in group-oriented Aquarius, including the tenderhearted moon, charming Venus, feisty Mars, and hardworking Saturn. It’s a great time for supporting or getting together with friends. It’s also a good day for team projects and efforts, as well as anything related to tech, science, and innovation.

At the same time with Saturn, the planet of personal accountability, in the mix, there could be a moment that comes up today where we’ll need to exercise our boundaries or do the right thing on behalf of someone else. The emphasis on planets in Aquarius encourages us to advocate for others, while working with each other for the sake of the greater good. However, we may need to be mindful in getting caught up in a mob mentality or being so contrary that we alienate ourselves from being able to connect with or relate to others.

Since Aquarius is also a sign that can be overcome with nervous tension, we’re encouraged to do things that can help with alleviating anxiety or overstimulation. Exercises and activities that can help keep us grounded are suggested.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been feeling left out in the cold lately where it pertains to certain friendships, perhaps it’s time to start making some new friends. That said, what connections are worth working on?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to your career or your personal brand, are you being too resistant to making necessary changes or updates to these areas? How do you want to set yourself apart from the crowd?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

More and more you’re finding that there are certain things that don’t hold a lot of meaning for you anymore. That’s a good thing. It means you’re about to discover some amazing new things.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today pushes you to work on your fears around intimacy or independence. Can you find a happy medium between the two? It’s possible. You just have to be willing to put in the work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A key relationship may have reached a make-it-or-break-it kind of place. What happens from here depends on whether or not you feel like you’re getting back what you’ve been giving.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to make some improvements to your day-to-day routine. Whether it’s creating more of a work-life balance, making more time for self-care, or asking for support, put your well-being first.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What can you do today to put your happiness first or make it a priority. Hint: it may not always be the easiest or most comfortable choice. However, it should still be an authentic one.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting the past weigh you down today. You don’t have to let it affect or define your future. Meanwhile, how can you start building yourself a better support system?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today encourages you to be as practical or realistic as possible without losing sight of your hope or a dream. It may be necessary to take something step-by-step rather in huge leaps.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A financial matter may be the biggest thing on your mind. Is it possible that you need to ask for more money or value your skills more? Putting boundaries on your resources may be necessary too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s very little that can stop you now, Aquarius. You just have to make sure you get out of your own way. Also, if you get a no on something, keep pushing until you get a yes. Don’t give up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling sluggish or heavy, take the time out to tend to yourself. Find peace in the solitude rather than fearing it. You’ll end up feeling recharged and refreshed in no time.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.