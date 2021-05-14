Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 14, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 14, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There could be a foggy start to the day with the moon in analytical Gemini facing off with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the early morning. Under this Moon-Neptune combo, it’s not uncommon to feel tired, moody, or like we’re unable to focus. As such, it might be best to take things slow during a good chunk of the day. The moon also goes Void-Of-Course — the period of time when the moon is transitioning between signs — shortly after meeting up with Neptune and remains VoC until late tonight when it enters tenderhearted Cancer.

With the moon in Cancer, we’re encouraged to draw inward. Whether it’s connecting with our loved ones, tending to our home, or getting the nourishment (physical and emotional) we need, having the moon in Cancer means taking time out to care for the people and things that keep us feeling safe and secure. Since expansive Jupiter in compassionate Pisces is also in the mix for this evening, we’re called to help or give back to others to keep the heartwarming vibes going.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could have a decision to make, but it might be best to sit with what you’re feeling first before saying yes or no. On another note, how can you be a blessing today to someone you love?

If there’s a job offer on the table, be mindful of accepting an offer that’s too low in terms of money. Negotiate for what you want. Meanwhile, time with friends could be a balm for your soul.

If you’ve been waiting on news regarding a job opportunity or a money-related issue, the news could arrive today. There’s a good chance that you’ll like what you hear. You deserve good things.

The focus turns to you today, as you’re encouraged to give yourself some extra love and care. Meanwhile, if there’s a direction or an opportunity you’ve been wanting to pursue, luck is on your side.

You might be feeling a bit burned out today. If so, take the day slow and make time to rest. Too, this could be a good time to begin or renew your spiritual practice. Filling your cup allows you to fill others.

With your popularity on the rise now, it should come as no surprise as to how many people either want to work with you or want to offer you what they have. Allow yourself to receive.

Your hard work is paying off, as everyone is looking to you for your skills and expertise. As such, it’s time to start giving yourself more credit for what you know and what you do.

You might be starting to feel like yourself again, especially as your creativity and inspiration returns. That said, where do you feel called now? Give yourself room to explore the options and possibilities.

You might be thinking hard about your financial security today. If so, now’s a good time to investigate savings or insurance options. Renegotiating the terms on a loan could help as well.

Partnership is the ticket to success for you today, as you’re encouraged to seek out the feedback, expertise, or assistance of others. Meanwhile, in what ways can you give from the heart today?

If you’ve been job hunting, you could uncover some promising leads today or receive an offer. Just make sure you recognize how much you’re truly worth. Don’t just take what you can get.

You’ve got confidence and creativity on your side today to help you get to where you want to go. Don’t be shy about marketing yourself or showing off your talents. Self-made opportunities bring success.