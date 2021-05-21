Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 21, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 21, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The first half of the day could feel a bit overwhelming, as the moon in detail-oriented Virgo faces off with busy Mercury in Gemini and confusing Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day. As such, it might be hard to tell if we’re coming or going as we attempt to tackle the tasks of the day. With the sun in Gemini facing off with limitless Jupiter in Pisces by the late morning, it could be hard to avoid getting sucked into distractions and busywork. It’s best to be choosy with our time, energy, and interests.

The energy of the day begins to even out toward the late afternoon when the Virgo moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn — which helps us to find a second wind to push through the rest of the day. However, later this evening when the moon moves to peace-loving Libra, we’re encouraged to take some time out to recalibrate. When the moon is in Libra, it’s a good time for indulging in our pleasures and connecting with people who make us feel good, especially as the Libra moon teams up with the sun in Gemini later tonight.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to get bogged down with nonsense and the stress of the day. If your circuits are fried, take time to step away for a bit. Look to your partner or friend to help you plan a little escape.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to love and romance, don’t let the need for security have you settling for something that you don’t really want. Keep your standards high.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot of pressure and demands that you’re trying to keep up with today. If so, look to delegating tasks or asking for the help you need. Too, make fun a part of your day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling an annoying mix of being wired and tired today. If you want to keep stress to a minimum, it might be time to drop a few things on your to-do list or come back to them later.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve been steady hustling and on your grind. Know that all work and no play makes a dull Leo. Give yourself time to play. Too, don’t be afraid to say no to things your heart isn’t in. Better will come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With all the work you’ve been putting in, it’s no surprise that your reputation is on the rise. Don’t second-guess the attention you’re receiving. You earned your right to be where you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have some big plans that you want to execute, but the task may seem daunting right about now. Don’t give up, but do take things slow. Believe in yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to focus on all the things that you don’t have today. While getting what you want isn’t impossible, it will take time to get it. In the meantime, show gratitude for what you’ve got.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be doing a lot to keep the people around you happy today. Just make sure that don’t forget to do something today to make yourself happy, too. If people want to help you, let them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You pride yourself on how hard you work, but today calls you to recognize that rest is a form of productivity. Taking time to recharge gives you the energy and focus needed to move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to cool your jets today when it comes to spending cash. If you must spend, try to focus on purchases that are both fun and functional. Your cash flow will improve.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t listen to the haters today or waste time comparing yourself to others. Now’s the time to tune out the noise and focus on what you’re doing. You’re stronger than you may realize.