Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 25, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The intensity in the atmosphere is holding steady today, as the moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio for most of the day. Thanks to a meeting between the Scorpio moon and moody Mars in Cancer, many of us may be riding the emotion ocean as the day kicks off, so it might be best to keep a low profile. With the moon teaming up with dreamy Neptune by midday, we’re encouraged to take a break from the grind. Stress-busting exercises, mediations, or activities could be helpful now.

By the late afternoon, the Scorpio moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to find the motivation needed to finish out the day strong. This Moon-Pluto match-up also pushes us to stick to the basics and simplify our lives. When the moon moves to over-the-top Sagittarius by the late evening, prepping us for tomorrow’s Lunar Eclipse, this keep-it-simple approach will help us alleviate any eclipse jitters or stress. Seeking out things that bring us hope and laughter will help too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could make progress today with a career- or financial-related matter, which could brighten your mood and restore your optimism. If feeling moody, it’s OK to take a time out.

If you have to initiate a conversation with someone today, things go well when you speak your truth. If the discussion involves money, it’s time to stop avoiding something you don’t want to address.

When it comes to your health and well-being, it may be a good time to cleanse your space and your energy. A salt bath could be soothing and renewing. Guard yourself from people that drain you.

Your creative gifts or talents can give people the good vibes they need now, so don't be shy about putting yourself out there. Engaging your artistic or creative side can be cathartic.

You might not be feeling like you’re usual fun-loving self today. While this feeling is temporary, don’t pressure yourself to snap out of it. Give yourself permission to grieve or be sad.

If you need to have an important conversation with someone, there's a good chance you'll be heard or find a resolution. Overall, now's the time to focus on your emotional well-being.

A difficult financial situation could be happily resolved, particularly if it involves a home, family, or work matter. Meanwhile, being proactive in maintaining your peace of mind alleviates stress.

Your powers of persuasion are amplified today, which can help you to work out something in your favor. Though just be mindful of coming on too strong. You don’t have to force anything.

If you've been worried about money, you could get what you need when you assert yourself and either ask or negotiate for it. That said, watch your spending. Take time out to relax.

Although it could be tempting to gossip or jump into someone else’s drama, you’re encouraged to stay above the fray today. Unplugging from social media or the group chat might help.

You should start to see the results of all the hard work and dedication you’ve been putting in as of late. It’s a good reason why you shouldn’t underestimate your power or just take what you can get.

You might find yourself feeling more confident and assured than you have in a while. Trust that this feeling is yours to keep, as you’ve been showing up and doing the work. Keep it up.