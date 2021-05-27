Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 27, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 27, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might be feeling a bit of an eclipse hangover today, as the moon remains in over-the-top Sagittarius. This could translate into fatigue or a foggy-headed feeling, especially as the Sagittarius moon and Venus in industrious Gemini face off with hazy Neptune in Pisces over the course of the day. Between this cosmic mashup and brainy Mercury in Gemini set to go retrograde this weekend, today isn’t the best day for decision-making or moving at full-steam with projects and plans as we might not be at our sharpest.

When the moon moves to level-headed Capricorn by later tonight, some of the fog begins to lift. However, as Capricorn is a cautious sign, we’re encouraged to take our time and move forward with care. Since Capricorn is also an earth sign, this evening is a great time for tending to our bodies’ needs and doing anything that helps us to get calm and grounded.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might have a big idea you want to execute, but consider if it's something achievable or realistic right now. If you’re having a hard time making sense of things, take a break and come back to it later.

A friend could unknowingly overstep your boundaries. Rather than avoid the issue, be straightforward about what you're feeling. You are worthy of respect.

Someone may want to partner up with you, but do your homework on this person before you agree to anything. You don’t have to say yes to things just because they’re being offered.

Be mindful of making things harder on yourself than they need to be today. A task might take longer to complete than you’d like, but it’s better than burning yourself out. Ask for help if needed.

You're in the mood for spending money. Take care that you’re not spending cash that you don’t have or depending too much on credit cards. With romance, be choosey. Don’t rush.

A family member or roommate could work your nerves today, but be careful of being too accommodating or assuming all the responsibility for the situation. Prioritize yourself.

It might feel like you’re on the hamster wheel today. If so, pull back and get grounded. Try not to give too much attention to things that drain you. Don’t be so quick to say yes to plans or requests.

Take care that you're not seeing only what you want to see in someone or a situation in an effort to make it work. You’ve got incredible magnetism. What’s meant for you will flow to you. No force needed.

You might be a bit out of it today, which is a good indication that you need to ramp up the self-care. Be mindful of being too available or accessible to people today. You have the right to say no.

Your worries could be hard to stave off today, though take this as a practice in reframing your thoughts. How can you view things with more an optimistic point of view? Believe in you.

You may be feeling discouraged about getting something you've been hoping or wishing for, but it could be that there’s something better for you on the way instead. Trust in divine timing.

You're focused on your goals today. Just be careful of putting unnecessary pressure on yourself with unrealistic expectations or timelines. Give yourself some breathing room. Things will come together.