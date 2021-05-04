Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 4, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon rounds out her trip through experimental and community-focused Aquarius today, putting us in the mood for interesting conversations, connections, and activities. The day starts with a bit of a hiccup as the Aquarius moon faces off with love planet Venus in security-seeking Taurus. As Venus in Taurus prefers comfort over too much excitement, we could feel a sense of dissatisfaction in terms having the fun or engagement we’re looking for.

However, the vibe of the day changes by the evening as the moon teams up with upbeat Jupiter in Aquarius. Under this Moon-Jupiter combo, we’re encouraged to seek out the things that give us hope. At the same time, we should find ourselves in a more enthusiastic mood with more options for fun and entertainment available. If we’re in need of company or ideas of what to do, our friends can lend a helping hand. By later tonight, we’re called to kick back and chill when the moon moves to dreamy Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If one door closes, another door opens. This is the message for you to keep in mind if there’s a chance that something you were hoping for works out. Good things are on the horizon. Have faith.

Your confidence might be feeling wobbly today. If so, try not to look to far outside of yourself for validation. Acknowledge your gifts instead. A promising opportunity could soon be yours.

You could find yourself feeling pretty blah today. Though that vibe could change when you proactively engage in activities that boost your joy and optimism. Focus on what you do have going for you.

While you may be moved to help out others today, you’re reminded to save something for yourself. That said, where do you need to stop underselling yourself and start pumping yourself up?

An opportunity could be offered to you today, but you may need to do a check-in and see if it’s something that’s for you. It’s OK to be choosy now. Don’t be afraid to ask for more.

You might feel like your head and your heart are saying two different things right now. To align them, know that it takes listening to your heart, then putting in the work to follow it. Don’t lose focus.

You might find that your heart isn’t in something as much as it used to be. That’s OK. There are new things out there for you to explore and fall in love with. Give yourself the opportunity.

You might not be getting the attention you’re craving from a certain someone now, which could stir up uncomfortable feelings. How can you be more accountable to your own happiness?

Today, you’re reminded that just because you can do something, doesn’t always mean you should. You’re called to be more intentional with your time and energy. Baby steps.

A romantic connection may not go the way you had hoped, but trust that there are more fish out there in the sea. Your job is to make sure you recognize how loveable you truly are.

A family member or someone you live with could get under your skin. Take it as your cue to step back and focus more on your own needs and well-being. Don’t compromise too much.

You might feel conflicted between wanting time to yourself and being available to your friends or siblings today. Don’t skimp on your need for rest and downtime. Refill your cup.