Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 5, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 5, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The vibe is mostly chill today, with the moon in dreamy Pisces. When the moon is in Pisces, we’re encouraged to go with the flow of the day. Our emotions and intuition are heightened now, making it a good time for self-care and/or self-relfection. With the Pisces moon teaming up with active Mars in tenderhearted Cancer by midday, it could be a time for doing something kind on behalf of others or getting the support we need. Emotions could be more pronounced than usual today, making it important to take care of one another.

By the evening, the moon in Pisces meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. If we’ve been feeling stuck or uninspired, this cosmic combo could help us with finding inspiration and uncovering untapped potential. For those of us needing a creative breakthrough, this Moon-Uranus combo can also deliver.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Trust your instincts now as they’re super sharp. If you’re not feeling 100%, then don’t act on anything. Either you’re all for it or you’re not.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling a way about how things are going in and around your community, you're encouraged to be the change you want to see. In what ways can you help others or inspire progress?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can make headway with your goals today, particularly when you're confident in your worth and your skills. Don’t be afraid to negotiate for what you want. Try not to take any criticism too personally.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your confidence is at a high today, making it a great time to initiate a project or plan you’ve been sitting on. There’s a good chance that you can accomplish whatever you set out to do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit moody or extra sensitive today. Take time out to regroup and be mindful of pushing yourself too hard. Be mindful of letting things get under your skin.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be in a chatty mood today, making it a good time to connect with others. However, be selective about who you give your time and attention. Not everyone deserves access to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s a good time to knock out anything that you've put off since you’re in the zone today. Simplify your life. Meanwhile, it’s possible that you could receive some good work-related news.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling super creative today, which is good news if you’ve been blocked or in need of a breakthrough. On another note, love could pleasantly surprise you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling moodier than usual today. If so, you're encouraged to cocoon yourself away and take care of your heart. You don’t have to be “on” or available all the time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have quite a busy day ahead. Partnering with others could be the key to getting things done. Though don’t worry about the haters or naysayers. Seek out the people who energize you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you haven't done so in a while, it's an excellent time for managing your budget or balancing the books. If money is owed to you, follow up. It could be time to ask for a raise or increase your prices.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling more self-assured than you have in a while. If there's something you've been wanting to pursue, it's time to jump on it. It OK to take a few risks.