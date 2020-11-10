Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 10, 2020

In this Nov. 10 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The cosmos keeps us focused and in the zone today, as the moon remains stationed in hardworking and detail-oriented Virgo. Since chatty Mercury moves back into laser-focused Scorpio, while the moon in Virgo teams up with the sun in Scorpio, as well as planets in committed Capricorn, we get the nudge needed to handle any tasks at hand and follow-through on commitments made.

With Mercury back in Scorpio, we can expect the day's topics and conversations to be focused on uncovering secrets and digging for important information. While Mercury is in Scorpio, we might find ourselves becoming fixated on things more than usual, which is why it's important to be mindful of what we give our attention to. Luckily, Neptune in go-with-the-flow Pisces will be on hand today to help us dial back some of the intensity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's time to get clear or make a decision as to what you're willing to invest your time and energy in and what you're not. What you're working toward requires focus and effort. Make sure you're all in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romance could be sweet today. You're encouraged to spend quality time with your partner or put yourself out there if dating. Either way, communication is key. With a creative project, seek out collaborations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today calls for a detox or a purge of things you no longer need. With the emphasis on home and family, a home cleaning or organization project could be cathartic. Caring for family could bring the warm fuzzies.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your ideas are buzzing today, which could lead to a creative breakthrough. Though if you find yourself feeling anxious or restless, do what you can to stay grounded in the moment. Seeking joy helps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If a financial issue has you feeling stressed, you could find the money you need or at least a workable solution. On a similar note, if you haven't done so in a while, take a necessary look at your books.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you've been needing to get something off your chest or have a heart-to-heart with someone, today is a good day for speaking your mind. There's a good chance you'll be heard. Try not to be too critical.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It's OK to be choosy about what you give your time to day, as you might not have a ton of energy to go around. That said, a worrisome money or job matter could finally be resolved in your favor. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You've got your eyes on the future today, and it seems you've got the right combination of confidence and wit to make things happen. That said, what are some minor things that you can do right now to get the ball rolling?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're focused on your career today, and you're encouraged to trust your intuition in making moves or decisions. It's possible someone behind the scenes could be singing your praises. Opportunity is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You get by with the help of your friends today, especially if you're in need of a confidence boost or some inspiration, so don't be shy about needing your people. Meanwhile, the pieces are coming together for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could find yourself in the spotlight now when it comes to your work or expertise. Recognize that you deserve the stage just as much (if not more) as anyone else. You're worthy. Now knock 'em dead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Partnership and collaboration is the focus today, particularly when it comes to fulfilling a dream or vision that you might have. Be open to learning from others. Too, don't be afraid to show off what you know.

