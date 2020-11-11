Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 11, 2020

In this Nov. 11 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day opens with a meeting between the moon in Virgo and serious Saturn in Capricorn, which can help us to jump into the day ready for work. By late morning, the moon moves to partnership-oriented Libra in putting the emphasis on teamwork and balance. Since Libra is a sign that favors beauty and pleasure, we might find ourselves seeking out people and things that bring a sense of peace and harmony to our lives.

Toward the evening, the mood may shift a bit as the moon in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling more tender or sensitive than usual. That said, this Moon-Chiron combo can show us where we may feel wounded in relationship to others and how we can go about working together to heal the wound. Doing so might require setting better boundaries or standing up for ourselves or others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You don't have to do it alone. Keep this in mind today as you're pushed to team up with others for the sake of efficiency and your well-being. Also, seek out ways that you can pay it forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're focused on your responsibilities today. And if receiving feedback or input from others, be wary of taking things too personally. Be mindful of people pleasing. Take some extra time to take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're a team player, but today you're called to flaunt the things that make you stand out from the crowd, even if it feels uncomfortable. The more authentic you are, the happier you'll be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Home and family are the focus now and you might find some reprieve in both. Still, how can you be a home or an anchor unto yourself? If working toward a big goal, don't second-guess yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be feeling restless today, but try to invest your time into things you're truly passionate about. When it comes to sharing your opinions, it's OK if folks don't agree with you. Watch your ego.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be feeling uncertain as to whether the work you're doing or the impact you're making is valuable. The effort your making means something, specifically if you find worth in what you're doing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The attention is on you and what you're feeling today, and you're reminded that you don't have to sacrifice your own comfort in order to make others feel comfortable. Allow folks to work out their own stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be feeling rundown today, which is a good indication that you need rest. Don't overwhelm yourself by trying to be the hero today. The work will still be there later. Take a pause.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your friends or folks within your community could plug you into an opportunity or offer you the support you're seeking today. On a different note, you're called to be the change you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

While you might be craving praise or validation from others in terms of your progress or accomplishments today, you're reminded to seek the validation from within. That said, focus those who support you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You often have strong opinions and philosophies, but today, you're asked to consider if what you have to say can actually help or heal others. Not everything warrants your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be craving closeness today, but it's important to be choosy about who gets access to you. This goes for lovers, friends, and anyone else. With money, retail isn't always therapy.

