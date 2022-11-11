Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 11, 2022
Indulge in a nap.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 11, 2022.
There might be a noticeable amount of exhaustion in the air. There’s a tense meeting between the sun in passionate Scorpio and inflexible Saturn in Aquarius influencing much of the day. Handling work and responsibilities, while not impossible, could ultimately feel like an uphill battle. Confidence and enthusiasm might also be lacking.
The moon remains in buzzy Gemini for much of the day but the energy feels more distracting than fun. Come the evening, the moon moves home to tenderhearted and cuddly Cancer. While la luna is here, it might feel like rest, nourishment, and togetherness are the biggest priorities.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
It might be a good idea to take it easy today. Connect with loved ones if you need a mood boost.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Surround yourself with positive people. Don’t let anyone rain on your parade.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Prioritize on taking care of yourself today. You’re worth it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be open and honest with others today. It will be best to nip any potential problems in the bud.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t let resentment rob you of joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, what can you do to lighten the load?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Keep yourself hydrated and nourished today. It will help you to stay energized.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Avoid taking on too much of other people’s issues and responsibilities. Exercise boundaries today, for your sake and theirs.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
What kind of things make you feel joyful? Make some time for one of things today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You enjoy time alone, but being in the company of a few good folks might actually be what you need most today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You can’t force progress. Take it easy and trust the timing of where you are right now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you’re facing an obstacle or a tough decision, you might have more options than you realize. Take heart.
