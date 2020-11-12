Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 12, 2020

In this Nov. 12 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in partnership and justice seeking Libra today, putting the emphasis on working together, especially when it comes to calling out or fighting injustice. While it might seem like there's not enough fairness and equity to go around these days, optimistic Jupiter and powerful Pluto team up today for one last time in hardworking Capricorn, reminding us that anything is possible if we believe it and are willing to put in the effort needed.

That said, we'll need to be mindful of falling prey to the darker side of this Jupiter-Pluto pairing, which could be despair, greed, and obsessing over the past. Luckily, the moon teams up with pleasure planet Venus, which is also in Libra, to help us balance out feelings of stress, anxiety, and hopelessness with love, pleasure, and clarity on what's worth saving.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you believe it, you can achieve it when it comes to your career or hitting a major goal. Feeling the pressure? Look to your partner or those who love you for support and encouragement.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

While it's important to stay focused on your vision, today pushes you to let go of the need for a specific outcome and allow the cards to fall where they may. Trust that you will land exactly where you need to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

"If you're going through hell, keep going." Keep this message in mind today, as you're nearing the light at the end of the tunnel. Now's not the time to give up but to shore up your strength. Seek out joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Though you could be coming in contact with influential people, know that whatever you idealize or look up to in others, you already possess within yourself. Acknowledge how much you have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's time for a sizable shift in the way you're used to doing things. Worried about making mistakes or looking foolish? Don't be. You do best by being open, curious, and seeing a failure as an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Being selective is the way forward for you in life and in love, as you're encouraged to only give your heart to things you're 100% invested in (and are invested in you). You're the star of the show.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can let the past define you and keep you stuck, or you can choose what defines you and move yourself forward. The choice is yours. You're being asked to pick yourself for a change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It could be easy to feel helpless with all that's going on now. And while you shouldn't deny reality, you should be more thoughtful in what you choose to focus on. Time for a mental reboot. Get a fresh perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be itching to spend your money on something big, but consider ways that you could save it or put it to better use. If money has been short, opportunity is on the way. Believe in your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If your confidence has been shaky, today pushes you to reach down deep and remember how powerful you are. Release the need to look good in the eyes of others and see how free you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

There might be something that's leaving your life now, which can seem unsettling. But, trust that whatever's being removed is creating space for something even better. Let go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It might seem like something you want badly might still be out of reach but it's not. You need to exert some patience and discipline in getting there. Don't worry. You're stronger than you think.

