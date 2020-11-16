Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 16, 2020

In this Nov. 16 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We're encouraged to find a balance between reaching for the stars and knowing our limitations today as pleasure planet Venus, which is still at home in Libra, faces off with expansive Jupiter in pragmatic Capricorn in the early morning. Between this Venus-Jupiter mashup and the moon in over-the-top Sagittarius getting together with go-getter Mars in Aries in the late morning, the best way forward is by giving our undivided attention to the people and things that are truly worth our time and effort.

When the moon in Sagittarius goes on to face off with confusing Neptune in Pisces by late afternoon, we're called to take things slow instead of pushing ourselves too hard. This Moon-Neptune combo can be good for creative purposes or activities that promote rest and relaxation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

While you might be raring to go now and get the jump on a plan or idea, don't discount the feedback or advice that others can give you. Being able to listen and take feedback makes an effective leader.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be dealing with some uncertainty today, which could have you feeling apprehensive about making a decision. Hold off while you gather more facts. No need to jump into anything. Trust your intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A job or a financial offer could be presented to you today, and it's possible that you could be second guessing yourself or the offer. Don't. What's meant for you will not pass you by. Your work will pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may be called to help others today, most likely due to an obligation. While you can't shirk your responsibilities, you can make sure that you include your well-being on the list of today's priorities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have a number of different offers or options being tossed at you now. And while it may be tempting to take them all on, you're encouraged to stick with the things you're truly invested in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is one of those days where it's OK to be a little selfish, especially if you're feeling taken for granted or could stand to use some alone time. Be mindful of letting your feelings fester. Air it out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have lots going on today from meetings to calls and emails and more calls. But there's a good chance you want to cocoon yourself away from the world, too. Be selective with your time and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There could be some confusion today around your job or your money, and it could be triggering your insecurities. Recognize how talented you are and how much you have to offer. More doors will open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Though your enthusiasm is returning and you've got your eye on some long-term goals, try not to rush things into happening or spread yourself too thin. Let things unfold organically.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be dealing with some anxiety or worry. And while you might think that pouring yourself into your work is the solution, it's not. Now's the time for leaning on your community. Choose a different response.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're encouraged to network and connect with like-minded people today. Just avoid comparing yourself to others or feeling as though you have nothing of value to contribute. You do. Own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're on your way to the top and although you might not realize it, be mindful of doubting yourself. Whatever you idealize in others, know that you already possess those qualities in yourself, too. Keep rising.

