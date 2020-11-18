Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 18, 2020

In this Nov. 18 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in tough and hardworking Capricorn today, pushing us to find the resolve and motivation we need to overcome the obstacles in our way. And with the moon in Capricorn facing off with ambitious Mars in Aries by the afternoon, chances are we'll be able to find that willpower. However, as this Moon-Mars combo can make us impatient and grouchy, we'll need to guard against being too pushy (or others being too pushy with us), as well as starting things that we're not able to finish.

By the evening, the moon in Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can help us with finding a clear path or solution to making a dream a reality. At the same time, this Moon-Neptune combo invites us to use our time wisely by investing it into projects or activities that help us to achieve some calm.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be feeling some pressure today or as though you're not working hard enough. You are, which is why you should give yourself credit. Don't push yourself too hard. Your identity is not your work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If feeling lonely today, reach out and connect with your community and friends. You don't have to keep a stiff upper lip or soldier through. Find hope and inspiration where you can; it's out there if you're looking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It could be easy to get sucked into other people's dramas today, which is a good excuse for you to focus on your own stuff, especially if it involves bringing an idea or a dream to life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be mindful of letting others get under your skin today, particularly when it comes to something you're working hard toward. Seek out those that encourage you and get constructive feedback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You may need to pull back a bit and take care that you're not trying to do too much or force something that's not yet ready to happen. Allow things to work out on their own. Helping others could be more productive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An intimate connection may push you to confront your fears around vulnerability or getting your needs met. This means you're going to have to be honest about your needs. You deserve the spotlight, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You and a family member or roommate might not be on the same page, but it's important that you not go too hard in trying to keep the peace. Sometimes "niceness" needs to be sacrificed for self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If it feels like it's hard to turn your mind off, now's the time to turn to things that provide a fun, creative, or a romantic escape. Too, you're reminded that you don't always need to be right. Live and let live.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today, you're reminded that what you have (or don't) in your bank account doesn't define who you are. That said, if you've been worried about a financial matter, something good is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could easily feel slighted or rejected today when it comes to dealing with family or others today. Focus more on getting the emotional care you need, but let go of whatever you're holding onto.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling stressed or find yourself deep in your emotions today, but it's important that you focus on the things that are good in your life right now. How can you use your gifts to add to the good around you?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be wary of comparing yourself to others today or trying to hold yourself to an impossible standard. Remember, you were born to do things differently from how they've been done in the past. You're a visionary.

