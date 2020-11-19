Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 19, 2020

In this Nov. 19 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The first half of the day could be rather frustrating as the moon remains stationed in hard-nosed Capricorn, while love planet Venus in peace-seeking Libra faces off with multiple planets in Capricorn, including the moon and tough Saturn. As a result, it might be hard to find the joy or the silver lining today. However, this Libra-Capricorn mashup of planets can give us the push needed to stand up for what's right or act on principle.

By late morning, some of the tension subsides as the Capricorn moon meets up with the sun in passionate Scorpio, giving us the focus, instinct, and self-motivation needed to accomplish a goal or overcome a difficulty. By late afternoon, the moon leaves Capricorn and enters community-oriented Aquarius. With the moon in Aquarius, our focus turns to friendship, getting involved with community-based efforts, and doing things in an innovative way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be wary of the naysayers and the haters today. Know that you don't have to make yourself available to anyone and everyone that wants access to you. Seek out your true friends.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could experience some frustration with a co-worker today, but more diplomacy or cooperation may be needed on your part. The true sign of a leader is being able to work within a team.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A love connection (or the lack of one) could be triggering your insecurities today. Shake off those blues. It's possible that something better for you is on the way, but you've got to believe it is first.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You and someone close to you may not be on the same page today. Try not to take it too personally. Bringing some humor or lightheartedness to the situation could smooth things over.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be dealing with a case of FOMO today, but know that all the hard work you're putting in now will pay off in the end. You can always catch up with friends later.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to hold on tightly to your money. And while you should be savvy with it, you should also treat yourself to something nice. Can you find something that's fun and functional?

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as happy or joyous today. Take it as a sign to step back a bit and focus on something that makes you feel good. Take back your joy.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're struggling to see the bright side of things today, turn inward and turn away from anything that's stressful or draining. Seek out ways to refuel and nourish yourself.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to look at what others are doing or what they have going on, but it's important that you don't compare yourself or your life to them. Instead, practice gratitude for what you do have.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be seeking praise or validation today, and it may not happen as expected or at all. Seeking out the comfort of a supportive friend or two may help. Too, embrace what makes you unique.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as optimistic or as hopeful today. If so, take it as your cue to ramp up the self-care and get what you need. That said, don't be shy in asking for help or needing support.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People could be too demanding of your energy and resources today, which means that it might be time to lay down boundaries. Some alone time could be beneficial.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Pisces.