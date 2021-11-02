Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 2, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in cooperative Libra today, putting the emphasis on how we relate and get along with each other. However, there could be some difficulty in getting along as communicative Mercury in Libra faces off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn for the afternoon. Together, this cosmic combo could make conversations more biting or difficult than usual. Under the Mercury-Pluto square, we will need to be mindful of reading too much into things said or unsaid.

On the positive side, the planetary pairing between Mercury and Pluto can give us the concentration or focus needed for solving tough problems or working on in-depth projects. With the Libra moon pairing up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the early morning followed by an opposition to wounded Chiron in Aries in by the late morning, we’ll be provided the opportunity to smooth out or address any rough patches with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly overview.

Try not to refuse any advice or suggestions that you might get from your partner, friend, or a voice of reason today. You might just actually learn something that’s super helpful.

If you’re feeling like you need to improve when it comes to your work or well-being, don’t beat yourself up about it. Instead, commit to making small but impactful changes to your routine.

Try not to jump to conclusions with a matter concerning your romantic interest. If you feel that something is afoot, don’t keep it to yourself or hold a grudge. Talk it out with them.

You could find someone that you live with or a person you’re related to being intrusive or extra pushy today. Exercise your boundaries with this person. Don’t shrink or hide yourself.

You might be making something into a bigger problem than what it is right now. Though if you’re really feeling bothered, talking about it with someone you trust can help you find a solution.

You could be offered a financial or job-related opportunity thanks to one of your talents. However, don’t lowball yourself or allow others to lowball you. You’re worth more.

Don’t shy away from saying something that you need to say, even if you feel like you might be the “bad guy” for it. You’ll actually end up feeling your best by standing in your authenticity.

You could be feeling more stressed or bummed out than usual. If so, take a breather and give yourself some time to catch up with the rest of the world. Embrace what keeps you grounded.

It could be easy to obsess over all the things that might not be going your way right now. How can you put your mental energy to better use? Try acknowledging the positives in your current situation.

Be mindful of being too critical of yourself today. It won’t help you accomplish anything except feeling worse. Instead, give yourself a pat on the back for the work you have done.

It might be time to let go of a belief or way of thinking as it’s been holding you back. Adopt a new philosophy instead. How? By leaving behind anything that’s become rote or too familiar.

If a friend has been too demanding or domineering with you, it’s time to say something about it. Recognize that true friends will honor your boundaries, not make you feel bad for having them.