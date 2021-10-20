Grab your game face and your boldest outfit because the October full “blood” moon is full of firey goodness as we ingress into the final phase of Libra season. It arrives on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. EST (7:57 p.m. PST) and will be moving into the gutsy and ultra-competitive sign of Aries, inspiring all zodiac signs to embrace their edgier side, according to astrologist Jordane Maree, founder of Girl and Her Moon. If you’ve been feeling a lot lighter recently, that’s probably because Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury have all gone direct, allowing us to recenter our focus on our lives and reap the lessons we’ve accrued over their celestial shifts’ long and arguably heavy backspins. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect because we’re now entering Aries territory, the sign all about new beginnings, passion, and sharp tenacity, so you’re going to want to know how the October 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign to get the most out of this spicy energy.

Maree tells Bustle this full moon is igniting a spark for change. “It is lighting a fire beneath our feet, working with both Mars and Pluto, and is a highly charged, transformative, and fiery moon,” she says. This is pretty fitting considering the fact that full moons are all about putting all of those plans into action and watching your manifestations materialize.

Are you up for the challenge? Keep reading to see how the October 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

“Aries, this full moon is about you claiming who you are. It is here to remind you of your worth, and as you do so, it is urging you to release anything that does not match the brilliance of who you are,” explains Maree. Because this lunation is moving into your area of self and identity, you may feel extra motivated to get grips with your goals and personal pursuits, whether it’s in the work, home, or spiritual sectors of life.

“Taurus, this moon is doing the inner work for a highly pivotal time that is to come soon. It’s taking you by the hand and diving deep into your subconscious,” explains Maree. Have you been overly realistic with your goals? Brazen Aries energy is pushing you to take risks outside of your current lifestyle. “Commit to healing and growth under this powerful energy and commit to leaving behind all that doesn’t support you,” Maree adds.

This lunation is happening in your eleventh house of friendship, Gemini — so be prepared for a little healthy competition to ensue among people you know. It also deals with how you fit into society. “This full moon is inviting you to tap into your passion while the cosmos brings you clarity and healing in support of your biggest visions for both yourself and all of humanity. It is a beautiful time to be with yourself, to journal, meditate, and let yourself dream up all kinds of possibilities for yourself and your life,” says Maree.

“Cancer, the full moon is turning your attention towards your career, your impact, your purpose, and your position and role in the collective. Try to sit with yourself and look at what you desire to do, where it is you’d like to go, how you want to make others feel, and how you want to make a difference in the world,” explains Maree. Are you complacent with your current traditions, and are they serving your best interest?

“Leo, this moon is about asking the big questions, and about looking at how your beliefs and perspectives of the world shape your reality,” explains Maree. “It is a very ‘zoomed out’ energy that is asking you to see your life, and all of life, from a broader perspective.” Use this time to explore — try taking a solo trip or check out books under new genres to help you broaden your horizons.

“This is a highly transformative full moon for you, Virgo. It is in the realm of all things rebirth, mysteries, the unseen, and even intimacy,” says Maree. “With a deep surrender into the unknown, your greatest healing and potential will be found.” Aries’ gutsy energy is asking you to be brave and see things from a more cheeky perspective as opposed to your down-to-earth point of view.

You may feel in your element during this lunation, Libra, and that’s probably because it’s moving into your house of partnerships, aka your ruling house. “Look around at your closest and most impactful relationships. These are often a mirror to the relationship we have with ourselves. Are you happy with how you are showing up, do you feel full, appreciated, whole?” explains Maree. You may experience intense passion in your romantic partnerships, or perhaps things are firing up in your professional network as you close deals or start new business ventures.

“Scorpio, this full moon calls for healing within your body and your mind, and it is doing so by asking you to look at how you have been serving yourself,” explains Maree. This lunation is having you really dig into what drives your deepest passions and what motivates you. “Look at how you have been living your day-to-day life, the details, the habits, the routines – are they serving you?” Make a list of your professional or self-love goals and start a roadmap to how to get there.

“Sagittarius, your natural fiery nature is celebrated under this lunation and you will receive your greatest insights and guidance through joy and creativity. Your healing will come through expression, and it will come through boldly,” explains Maree. Take this full moon to explore your fantasies through a sensual playdate (those can be solo, too!) and create new forms of art like dance, poetry, or painting.

“Capricorn, this full moon is about the healing of wounds that never got the chance to be filled with love. Fill your heart and let it flow through your roots into your ancestors,” says Maree. You may feel a spark of inspiration or passion in matters at home or feel especially nostalgic about the old days. Don’t be afraid to take a night off from working and enjoy your own company, even if you’re simply enjoying life off the clock.

“Aquarius, this full moon is bringing a passion and fire into your mind, thoughts, and communication,” says Maree. “Your communication with those around you may come across as fiery, straightforward, or even urging on the side of brash for the moment. It’s a time to think before you speak.” You’ll be able to speak your mind with confidence and stay authentic to all of your zany ideas.

“Pisces, this full moon is bringing a wave of passion and self-love and is asking you to direct it into yourself,” says Maree. “You’ll be reminded of your worth, your potential, your capability.” It’s about filling yourself up in the spaces you may have been neglecting lately and filling it with love, she adds. You may be learning to take risks, speak up, or grab onto any projects you might be holding off on.