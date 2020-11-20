Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 20, 2020

In this Nov. 20 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy in the air is electric today with the moon stationed in innovative and excitable Aquarius. With the moon in Aquarius facing off with unconventional and surprising Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, it might be hard to concentrate and focus, especially as there could be some interesting twists and turns or last minute changes. The best way to handle this Moon-Uranus combo is by being open to doing things differently or thinking on our feet.

When the Aquarius moon faces off with chatty Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio by the late afternoon, we'll have to be mindful of being all-or-nothing, too. As this kind of cosmic combo can bring out extreme ways of thinking, feeling, and doing things, we'll need to utilize the side of the Aquarius moon that's objective and cool-headed. By the evening, when the moon meets up with enthusiastic Mars in Aries, we get the green light or the clarity we need to move forward. Given that Aquarius favors friendship and community, teamwork makes the dream work.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Feelings of discomfort usually indicates that something needs to change. When considering what needs to change, perhaps it's your approach. Remember, you're a trailblazer. Let the trailblazers and rebels inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don't waste your time looking for others to get on board with what you're building or working toward. As long as you believe in yourself and your vision, that's all that matters. Trust your instincts, as they're spot on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be worrying yourself sick about things that are still pending or developing. It's good to be prepared, but you may be putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. Make use of what you have right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't bother yourself being jealous of what others may have or comparing yourself to them. You have plenty already, and it's time that you stand confident in your power. Go and show off what you can do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others could be demanding too much of your time and energy today, and you could be ready to give someone or something the chop. Be mindful of getting sucked into petty drama. Take the high road.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

While you may want to get to work and take care of business, be mindful of trying to make huge, sweeping changes too fast and too soon or you could become overwhelmed. Pace yourself. You have time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A romantic connection could take you by surprise, but be mindful of letting the need for instant gratification guide you. Take a few steps back and determine if this connection is what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home is where your head is at now and in matters of the heart, you're encouraged to break free of unhealthy family dynamics. You don't have to stay stuck in the past. A move or relocation could be in order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Ideas are buzzing for you today, making it an excellent time to jump-start a project or initiate important conversations. Feed your curiosity, but don't get bogged down with unnecessary distractions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today provides you the opportunity to improve your finances either by way of new income or the realization that you are worthy and deserving of more. Embracing your quirks and creativity is the way forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Set your intentions for all the things you want to achieve and create now, as there's a good chance you can get it. Just be mindful of looking outside of yourself for validation. Those that support you will be there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

While you may not be exactly raring to go right now, today is a good time to regroup and recharge your batteries. In what ways can you establish a healthier practice for your well-being? You deserve it.

