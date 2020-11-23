Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 23, 2020

In this Nov. 23 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We get a much needed reprieve today with the moon in soothing and compassionate Pisces. As such, today's a day where we can make magic when we align our head with our heart. Under a Pisces moon, we usually find ourselves in the mood to do something creative, romantic, or whatever feels good to the soul. Since the moon teams up with analytical Mercury in instinctual Scorpio and dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the morning, we should get the intuitive insight needed to move forward.

By the evening, the moon in Pisces teams up with bountiful Jupiter and powerful Pluto in Capricorn, while Mercury in Scorpio teams up with Neptune in Pisces. Thanks to this planetary combo, we might not only find ourselves being inspired with a dream or vision, but should also find ourselves with the follow-through and shrewd decision making needed to make that dream or vision come to life.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be feeling low-energy today, but taking time to slow down and regroup will help you tune out the noise so you can tune into yourself. Some inward reflection goes a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so reach out and let them know what you need. Meanwhile, your hopes and wishes have a better chance of coming to fruition if you take a leap of faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have the chance to make significant progress in your career or with a goal, and it's all because your know-how and appeal are hard to deny. Don't let impostor syndrome trick you into playing small.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in the mood to do something that feeds your soul. A creative project or a moment of play could provide that nourishment. With a goal, teamwork makes the dream work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you've been worried about cash, things could work in your favor when you're proactive in taking a responsible and pragmatic approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Partnerships and collaborations could bring you an opportunity for success today, as people want to connect with you both in business and your love life. Put yourself and your ideas out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You want to be useful and more in alignment with your calling, but if your current job isn't offering you that, you get the green light to go after what will. No need to settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Love and romance are on the menu today. And if you're looking for some fireworks, this could be the day for it, especially when you take time to invest in what you love. Creative inspiration is also strong.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's time to draw inward for a bit, Sagittarius. How do you feel? How's your family? How's your home space looking? If it's been a while since you've given attention to these areas, now's the time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to keep your thoughts on as many good things as possible today. Seek out ways you can bring more beauty, peace, and gratitude into your life, as well as to those around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could receive an opportunity to improve your finances if you can recognize your worth. Something you want is making its way to you, even if doesn't seem like it at the moment. Believe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you're reminded of how far you can go when you have confidence in yourself and your abilities. Start appreciating the beauty in your own reflection.

