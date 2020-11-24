Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 24, 2020

In this Nov. 24 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a sleepy start to the week with the moon stationed in dreamy Pisces, the moon moves to fiery and enthusiastic Aries in the late morning. With the moon in Aries, we're encouraged to do anything that channels the high-powered energy we're feeling into something productive or worthwhile (like a good workout). By the late afternoon, the moon teams up with the confident sun in adventurous and fun-loving Sagittarius, which encourages us to have some fun, as well. This Sun-Moon combo can also give us the thrust we need to take a risk on a new venture or opportunity.

By the evening, we could be feeling a bit cranky as the Aries moon conjoins wounded Chiron in Aries. The best way to handle this energy is with patience and avoiding taking anything too personally. At the same time, we could use the Moon-Chiron combo to take up a cause or fight on behalf of others, especially those who may be vulnerable or in need of help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you've been feeling sluggish or emotional lately, today brings you just the right amount of energy and enthusiasm you need. Put it to good use on activities that uplift you and others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It may be a good time to pull back from the crowd or the busyness of your schedule and take time out to tune inward and relax. When it comes to decision making, your intuition is spot-on. Trust it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It's all about the people on your team today. If you want to move forward in any way, you can get further when you have the right folks in your corner. On another note, how can you give back?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in the zone today, and there's little that can stop you in terms of achieving your goals or getting the right people to notice your work. Just make sure to give yourself credit where it's due.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be in a flirty kind of a mood today, and it's possible that someone special has their eye on you. Flaunt what you've got. In terms of your creative talents or gifts, inspiration finds you. Go with it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If it seems like money has been slipping through your fingers, it's possible you can find a viable solution to save more or get rid of an outstanding bill. In matters of the heart, pay attention to your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be feeling like your usual social self today, making it a good time to catch up with friends, facilitate meetings, or network. You don't have to be accessible to everyone though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're in the mood to tackle your to-do list today, and you can get lots done when you prioritize. This is a good time to organize your budget, too. With work, be mindful of valuing yourself by productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With your confidence and your playful spirit turned up today, you're encouraged to have some fun. Physical movement (like dancing) could be just what you need. In love, something interesting could be brewing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Spending quality time with someone you love might just give you the emotional boost you need, as would working on a solo project behind the scenes. Either way, give your heart what it needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You do best today when you speak from the heart or share what you know with others. Trust that you have valuable input, expertise, or skills to offer. Opportunity could arrive through word of a friend or sibling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could receive some recognition or shine today based on your work or your professional reputation. Be sure to acknowledge how much you bring to the table. Finances can improve, too.

