Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 29, 2022.

The moon is in friendly Aquarius for much of the day. When la luna is in this group-oriented sign, it usually marks a good time for socializing and connecting with others. However, with Mercury stationed in candid Sagittarius making an opposition to fussy Mars in Gemini towards the second half of the day, you might find that the vibe feels more argumentative than friendly.

The main bright spot in the day comes later in the evening when the moon slips into sleepy Pisces. As a result, the vibe should become much more calmer. Meanwhile, Mercury meets up with levelheaded Saturn in Aquarius by late tonight, which can also help smooth out any remaining tension.

Be mindful of trying to force your opinion on others. Keep an open mind.

Don’t let the hype of the holidays push you to make a purchase you might regret. It might help to wait for a better deal.

Pause before you say or respond to something today. Some things aren’t worth your energy.

Try to carve out some time in your schedule that’s just for you.

Avoid doing anything too impulsive today. Reflect carefully on your decisions.

You might be overthinking something. Seek out some trusted advice.

When it comes to executing plans, patience will be your strongest asset.

Take care of yourself by refusing to take on more than you can handle.

Sometimes a conflict is avoidable and sometimes it’s not. Do you know which side of the coin you’re on?

What are some things that help you feel peaceful? Make use of those tools today.

Share love and kindness in any way that you can today. It will brighten your mood.

You might be riled up about a family matter or home-related issue. Now’s your opportunity to apply the lessons you’ve been learning.

