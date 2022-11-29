Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2022
Tensions will thaw later this evening.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 29, 2022.
The moon is in friendly Aquarius for much of the day. When la luna is in this group-oriented sign, it usually marks a good time for socializing and connecting with others. However, with Mercury stationed in candid Sagittarius making an opposition to fussy Mars in Gemini towards the second half of the day, you might find that the vibe feels more argumentative than friendly.
The main bright spot in the day comes later in the evening when the moon slips into sleepy Pisces. As a result, the vibe should become much more calmer. Meanwhile, Mercury meets up with levelheaded Saturn in Aquarius by late tonight, which can also help smooth out any remaining tension.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Be mindful of trying to force your opinion on others. Keep an open mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t let the hype of the holidays push you to make a purchase you might regret. It might help to wait for a better deal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Pause before you say or respond to something today. Some things aren’t worth your energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to carve out some time in your schedule that’s just for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Avoid doing anything too impulsive today. Reflect carefully on your decisions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might be overthinking something. Seek out some trusted advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
When it comes to executing plans, patience will be your strongest asset.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take care of yourself by refusing to take on more than you can handle.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Sometimes a conflict is avoidable and sometimes it’s not. Do you know which side of the coin you’re on?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What are some things that help you feel peaceful? Make use of those tools today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Share love and kindness in any way that you can today. It will brighten your mood.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might be riled up about a family matter or home-related issue. Now’s your opportunity to apply the lessons you’ve been learning.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.