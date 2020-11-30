Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 30, 2020

In this Nov. 30 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We've got some turbo-charged cosmic weather today, thanks to today's game-changing Lunar Eclipse in curious and communicative Gemini. As eclipses trigger major events and developments necessary to our growth, we can expect this eclipse to reveal important or surprising information that will affect our trajectory for years to come. Some Gemini-related industries or themes like transportation, education, media, and tech could be affected at this time.

Since Gemini is a sign with a penchant for flexibility and adaptability, we'll need to exercise these same qualities when it comes to the area of our lives most affected by this eclipse. That said, now might not be the best time for making hard and fast decisions until we've had some time to think about our next steps, especially as Neptune in Pisces is in a tense relationship with this eclipse. Look to chatty Mercury (the planetary ruler of Gemini) in instinctive Scorpio meeting up with pragmatic Saturn in Capricorn in the mid-afternoon to help us keep a cool and level head. Though with excitable and enthusiastic Mars in Aries also in the mix, whatever decisions we do make, they'll have to be fresh and fearless enough to drive us forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you want to make yourself more marketable, it may be time to learn some new skills that you can add to your toolkit. With new ideas, take time to think them through. Focus on what you can do in the here and now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Time to get crystal clear on what you want as there's a good chance you can get it. A big contract could bring big money, but do your research. Too, be careful of comparing yourself to others. You determine your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your job for the moment is trusting that you're on the right path, even if you can't see every step in front of you. As long as you have faith in yourself, you can't lose. Big opportunities are on the way. Get ready.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something hidden could come to light now and though your first instinct might be to worry, know that what's being revealed is meant to empower you. Authenticity is the key to your success. Believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Friendships and alliances may change now, as you're being pushed to rebuild and redefine what community means for you. On a similar note, how can you do more of your part to help your community?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You know what you know because of all the time and hard work you've put into learning it. As such, it's time to give yourself more credit where it's due. Recognition could be coming your way, own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

As you become clearer on your values, you could be ready to give a few people around you a pink slip. The more you live in your truth, the harder it becomes to compromise on it. Release the need to people please.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If finances are sticky, you may need to redefine your relationship to money, which may mean knowing you deserve more than you're getting and asking for it. In love, it's time to confront your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A relationship could be ending now. If so, try to see it as a good thing. Your love life will pick up, but patience is needed. Meanwhile, if a connection is strong, don't let your fear sabotage it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you're not happy with what you're doing, maybe it's time to stop doing it. You're being pushed to find the things that will truly fulfill you and whatever that is has little to do with external rewards.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If romance has been lackluster, you're called to get emotionally honest with yourself about the ways you've been getting in your own way. Meanwhile, if you want to get ahead, it's going to take a village to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A home- or family-related matter could spill over today, which could be the catalyst you need to find your own space or exercise healthier boundaries. With career, don't allow others to shake your confidence.

