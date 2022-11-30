Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 30, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 30, 2022.

The moon remains in mellow Pisces for the day, though your mood may not. With la luna receiving some tense vibes from the sun in energetic Sagittarius, you might feel a mix of being wired and tired near the start of the day.

The vibe improves in the afternoon, especially if you pace yourself and take time out to rest and nourish yourself. Come later tonight, the moon meets up with Uranus in Taurus, which bodes well for creative projects and engaging with tools and techniques that soothe the mind and body.

Treat yourself with some extra gentle care.

Try to remain focused on the good things in your life.

It might give you more peace of mind to put your notifications on Do Not Disturb for a little while.

Be realistic about how much you can accomplish today.

Don’t feel pressured to make a decision before you’re ready.

Avoid taking on someone else’s problems if you can help it.

It’s time to release something that’s no longer working for you.

Something you’ve been asking for is making its way toward you.

You’re quite a popular person. It’s OK to be a bit stingy with your time and energy.

You might be hit with the brainstorming bug and come up with some savvy ideas.

Stick to your principles. You’ll be glad you did.

Be direct about your needs. You owe it to yourself.

