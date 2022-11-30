Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 30, 2022
This morning is all about mixed messages.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 30, 2022.
The moon remains in mellow Pisces for the day, though your mood may not. With la luna receiving some tense vibes from the sun in energetic Sagittarius, you might feel a mix of being wired and tired near the start of the day.
The vibe improves in the afternoon, especially if you pace yourself and take time out to rest and nourish yourself. Come later tonight, the moon meets up with Uranus in Taurus, which bodes well for creative projects and engaging with tools and techniques that soothe the mind and body.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Treat yourself with some extra gentle care.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Try to remain focused on the good things in your life.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It might give you more peace of mind to put your notifications on Do Not Disturb for a little while.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be realistic about how much you can accomplish today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t feel pressured to make a decision before you’re ready.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Avoid taking on someone else’s problems if you can help it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s time to release something that’s no longer working for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Something you’ve been asking for is making its way toward you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’re quite a popular person. It’s OK to be a bit stingy with your time and energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might be hit with the brainstorming bug and come up with some savvy ideas.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Stick to your principles. You’ll be glad you did.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Be direct about your needs. You owe it to yourself.
