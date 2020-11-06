In this Nov. 6 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It could be hard to look on the bright side today as chatty Mercury in beauty-seeking Libra faces off with serious Saturn in Capricorn, which could bring a somber tone to the day. Frustration and disappointment could be high, thanks to this Mercury-Saturn mashup, and with the Moon still at home in emotional Cancer, it will be difficult to gloss over our feelings, too. That's why this Mercury-Saturn pairing pushes to be selective about what we pay attention to and not give too much mental energy to things that we can't control. At the same time, we're also encouraged to find solutions where possible rather than complain or make excuses.

Since the moon in Cancer will also be having her fair share of difficulty today, as she receives opposition from planets in tough Capricorn and faces off with Mercury in Libra by the evening, we're called to make space for the discomfort we may be feeling now as this is where the change towards something better can happen. For those of us that could use some strength, tenderness, or a second wind, we can find it within our community.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in need of things that soothe your soul. Take some time to ground and nourish yourself and you can find the strength needed to deal with any pressure you may be under. Pick and choose your battles today.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to adopt a fresh perspective today if you're overly invested in something you believe or obsessed with perfection. Try not to be close-minded and let go of the need for a specific outcome.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your money today. Be realistic about your financial situation, but try not to let fear or doubt get in your way. Your hard work will pay off. That said, remember that only you can define your worth.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People could be pulling on your energy today. Try to show up more for yourself by taking a step back from the chaos and tend to your needs. On another note, work on being the change you want to see in the world.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may want to make a fuss over something, but try to take it easy and not sweat the small stuff. For now, do the best you can and let things work themselves out. You can't be in control of everything.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's easy to play it safe and stick to what you know, but you're encouraged to step outside of your comfort zone and do things with a different approach. This is how you make progress. Lean on your community.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today, but a home- or family-related issue could be turning up the stress. Do the best that you can and let the rest go. Not everything placed in front of you is worth your attention today.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have lots on your mind today, but you're pushed to find the optimism or inspiration where you can, even if it means that you have to be that source of hope. You have power over the darkness.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might seem like something you want is still so far out of your reach but be mindful of trying to see too far ahead into the future. Your homework for today is to be here now and make the most of it.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you go about your day, think about the ways you can guide or connect with others from a place of compassion. When you give up the need to be right, you can accomplish so much more.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to focus on all the things that are wrong today, which could drag you into a cycle of complaining. Instead, try to focus on all the things that are going right. Practice gratitude.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be exhausting trying to keep up with others now. That's why you need to make more time for yourself. It's OK to be a little selfish. Know that what you need is already within you. Put it to work.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Pisces.