Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 9, 2022
Time is moving at warp speed.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 9, 2022.
Early this morning, the moon remains in Taurus while the sun in all-or-nothing Scorpio opposes unpredictable Uranus. As a result, it might be difficult to settle into a comfortable groove for the day. On a positive note, today’s cosmic weather could provide you with the jolt needed to do something fresh or spontaneous.
Later in the morning, the moon moves to chatty Gemini. It could seem like everything’s moving at warp speed. To keep up, try to be as flexible as possible, though if your nervous system is feeling overloaded, it might be best to pull away from the fray and do something that helps you feel grounded.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Avoid locking yourself into a decision or commitment for now. You might have a change of heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Be mindful of being too abrupt or uncompromising with others. Can you try things a different way?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Now’s not the time to add more to your to-do list. Pace yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t feel like you have to conform to belong. People will embrace you for who you really are.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You can’t do everything at once, so prioritize. Consider where to focus your attention first.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A fresh perspective or approach may be needed now. Keep an open mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Steer clear of unnecessary spending if you can. An expense might pop up out of the blue.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A relationship might be undergoing a change. What role will you play going forward?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Do you need to create more structure or more freedom in your day-to-day life? Either way, you might need some help implementing it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t get bogged down by ruminating about the future. How can you better enjoy where you are right now?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you’ve been feeling stuck somewhere in your life, listen to your heart. It will show you the way out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Seek out people who inspire you. They’ll give you the encouragement you need to move forward.
