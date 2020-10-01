Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 1, 2020

In this October 1 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-energy kind of a day courtesy of today's Full Moon in fiery and headstrong Aries at 5:05 p.m. ET. Under the influence of this full moon, emotions and frustrations can run high today, namely as aggressive Mars (the planetary ruler of Aries) is still retrograde and facing off with planets in hard-nosed Capricorn. As a result, this full moon calls us to pay attention solely to the things that are important to us and leave behind unnecessary distractions and drama.

For some of us, the Full Moon in Aries could push us to bring an end to a relationship or a situation that devalues or disempowers us, especially as the Moon conjoins Chiron in Aries, highlighting the places where we feel wounded and powerless. While for the rest of us, the full moon could bring something to completion that we've worked super hard to achieve. Still, at the same time this moon could show us where we may need to work harder or give up entirely. Deciding which way to go not only depends on how badly we want to achieve something, it also depends on whether that goal is in alignment with who we are at our core.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today could bring a self-defining moment for you. You're pushed to let go of anything that feels inauthentic in exchange for a healthier relationship to your body or your self-image. Face your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A secret could be revealed today. If it involves you and someone else, it may be necessary to clear the air. Meanwhile, it's time to let go of your attachment to something you've been overly concerned about.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could have a falling out with a friend now, but look at what you can learn from the situation so you can grow from it. If you need to accept responsibility for something, do it, so history isn't repeated.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It's time for you to stand tall and proud when it comes to all the hard work you've been putting in as of late. Whatever success you find, celebrate it. Don't dim your light or look to others to affirm you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You don't always have to be right. You're reminded of this as you might find that an ideology or philosophy you've held doesn't apply anymore. On another note, If your heart is no longer in something, let it go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be feeling extra emotional today, but don't ignore what you're feeling. Purge and release is the homework of the day. Meanwhile, a financial matter may require your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things could come to a head between you and someone else today, but it could give you the push you need to sever ties or take a stand for yourself. Don't be scared to exercise your boundaries with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your health and well-being are highlighted today, and you could receive a sign that it's time to take better care of yourself or develop a healthier work-life balance. Hint: It could be time to quit a job and free yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A romantic connection could come to an end as you could realize that you need more substance. If single, you're getting clear on what you do want. Meanwhile, you could receive recognition for your talents.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It could be time to bring a living situation to an end in exchange for something better. Know that you don't always have to make the most out of a bad or undesirable situation. That goes for family dynamics, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be ready to air something out and it could be explosive. Speak truth to power, but try to take a grown-up approach in doing so. On another note, you could receive attention for a brilliant idea.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A financial stream could come to an end, but be confident in how much you have to offer, as this will help you to secure something new. On the flipside, stop investing in anything that's not investing in you.

